Not an encouraging outlook for corn growers in Pindal – breaking latest news

In Pindal is the largest production of corn in the province.

Critical is the situation experienced by producers in the province of Loja, due to the losses of corn crops. Heavy rains prevent the normal development of the plantations.

They still cannot quantify a total amount of the damages because the case of each farmer is different. However, in dialogue with Diario Crónica, they agreed to mention that the situation is critical. In the Pindal canton, around 2,000 hectares are cultivated.

Joselito Ochoa Maza, a member of the “Pueblo Nuevo” Corn Producers Association, specified that the low temperatures and the rains mean that the corn “cannot dry due to the lack of sun.”

In his case, he said he had 10 hectares, “and I run the risk that everything will go to waste.”

Harvests were scheduled for the end of this month. “The bad weather conditions also prevent the entry of machinery to clean the farms.”

Situation

If the situation continues, the losses will be large, “not only for our family, but for the rest of the local producers,” argued Ochoa Maza.

Ask financial institutions to give payment facilities to be able to cancel the credits.

Gloria Gullín Bereche, who has her crops in the Papalango neighborhood, located 15 minutes from the Pindal cantonal capital, said that the situation is the same, “there are affectations and damage to the crops.”

In his case, he has 6 hectares of corn, “everything is in poor condition.”

He asked BanEcuador technicians to carry out the inspections to verify the damage caused. “So the agricultural insurance covers part of the losses,” he pointed out.

Possibility

Julio Vismar Guerrero, mayor of the Pindal canton, at a press conference —where he presented a work report—, highlighted the possibility of declaring an emergency in the canton, after the evaluations carried out by the Secretary of Risk Management, due to the losses faced by a large number of families. (YO)