Not an issue at Real Madrid: Harry Kane agrees to FC Bayern Munich

Harry Kane and Real Madrid: In all likelihood nothing will come of it. After the announced departure of Karim Benzema at the beginning of June, the Tottenham Hotspur striker was quickly linked as the successor to the royal team. As with Kai Havertz, however, these reports evaporated fairly quickly – which is also due to the open future in the Kylian Mbappé case since mid-June. Real’s object of desire.

Kane, whose contract there runs until June 30, 2024, still wants to leave London. The 29-year-old Englishman has now also made a commitment to FC Bayern Munich, whose interest had actually expired in the meantime.

“Harry Kane has made it very clear in all talks that his decision stands – and if it stays, then we’ll get him, because then Tottenham will have to give in.”said Bavaria’s supervisory board chief Uli Hoeneß on Saturday in Rottach-Egern am Tegernsee, quoted by SPORT1 and BILD, among others, to reporters.

❗️ Uli Hoeneß to @SPORT1: “Harry Kane has made it very clear in all discussions that his decision stands. If she stays, we’ll get him. Then Tottenham will have to give in!” pic.twitter.com/EovU8F2w5P — Kerry Hau (@kerry_hau) July 15, 2023

“That such a club can do without 80, 90 million – or how many there are – that does not exist. He wants to play internationally and Tottenham, luckily for us, won’t be there next year.”Hoeneß is confident that the transfer will work.

Kane’s personal details reveal that Real is obviously really an option: Then there is no adequate Benzema replacement for the upcoming season if Mbappé does not sign at Concha Espina this summer. Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo Goes, Joselu Mato, Brahim Díaz and Arda Güler are currently in attack.

