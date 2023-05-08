Not even half of Slovakia knows the future prime minister. At the head of the government, he is most accepted by PS and SaS supporters

President Zuzana Čaputová will appoint a new, so-called caretaker government in mid-May. The appointment of a new government follows the government crisis, which was started by the subsidy case for the outgoing Minister of Agriculture Samuel Vlčan (nom. OĽaNO).

The President can appoint any adult citizen of the Slovak Republic as Prime Minister. She chose Ľudovít Ódor, the vice-governor of the National Bank of Slovakia and the author of the bestseller Quick Course in Genius, to head the official government.

In January, Denník N, in cooperation with the Ipsos agency, investigated the acceptability of various personalities in the position of prime minister, should a caretaker government be appointed. Since the name of the vice-governor of the National Bank was inflected even then, we included him in the survey.

Thanks to this, we have at least partial data on the future prime minister about his recognition and social acceptance in the position of the most powerful man in the country.

What are they saying?