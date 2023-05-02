Not Germany: Horsch is investing 60 million here

300 jobs are created in the new Horsch factory in Brazil. Horsch has so far invested around 60 million euros in the project. “It is the largest investment that we as a company have made in a single factory in such a short time,” confirms Horsch company boss Philipp Horsch. He justifies the investment as follows: “The crops that are grown in Brazil suit our products. Agriculture has also developed strongly here. With the expansion and inauguration of our new factory, we have set another milestone. We can make our technologies available to an even wider range of farmers worldwide.”