Not just summer: Raffaela D’Angelo bets on the no season

Raffaela D’angelo he chooses Versilia to unveil his first ‘see now-buy now’ collection. The designer from Como presented her proposals for summer 2024 last Friday with a special fashion show in the garden of Villa Alpebella, between Massa and Forte dei Marmi. The latest releases differed from the usual looks printed in bright colors, the designer amazed the guests with some proposals taken from ‘Black Label’, an original capsule consisting of fifteen seasonal items, available in stores as early as next autumn. In addition to beachwear, there are also completely black T-shirts, dresses, blouses and tops. “The line represents a first step towards an idea of ​​a continuous micro-collection, it’s a strategy designed to also enter non-seasonal stores. Swimwear and beachwear represent the brand’s core business but we also try to be present in clothing boutiques all year round ”, she explained to Pambianconews the designer before the event.

Raffaela D’Angelo founded the homonymous women’s brand in 2007, now distributed in over 350 wholesale stores worldwide including Rinascente. The 2022 turnover closed at 4 million euros, in line with last year which had seen the pre-Covid 3.8 million exceeded and the recovery on the 20% drop in 2020. Up until 2021, 60% of sales came from the domestic market, now the turnover is fifty-fifty. Beyond the border, the most profitable countries are the European ones, especially Austria, Germany, Belgium, Holland and Switzerland. Even Russia, despite the geopolitical situation, remains among the priority markets. Distribution in the United States favors the coastal states, California and Florida, and New York.

Currently the only single-brand store is located inside the Forte Village in Santa Margherita di Pula, Cagliari: “There is an intention to open new stores but it is necessary to study the retail strategy well. I’d like to start right from Forte dei Marmi and I’m thinking of places like Porto Cervo and Sicily, I have two or three flagship stores in mind for next summer. In 2019 we inaugurated our online store, e-commerce is worth 10% of our turnover but we are careful not to lose contact with our wholesale customers thanks to a very attentive network of agents,” said the stylist.

The cost of swimwear starts from 180 euros and goes up to 300, for clothing, which is worth 60% of the turnover, the price range goes from 150 up to almost one thousand euros. The production makes use exclusively of Italian know-how: the prints come from Como, the laces from Busto Arsizio, the manual embroideries and the packaging from the Lecce Moon Company, the bags and accessories from Tuscany. Craftsmanship meets technology through laser finishes; the brand also invests in an eco-friendly development using natural fabrics such as organic cotton and viscose as well as microfibre and stretch fabric with elastane from recycled fibres. The ‘Bio’ capsule fully reflects this philosophy as evidenced by the clothes and the ‘Biokini’ made with fabrics derived from crabyon, a compound of natural origin derived from chitin. The packaging involves the use of cotton gauze bags instead of plastic.

The collection designed for summer 2024, entitled ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’, saw the participation of four dancers from the Milan Scala ballet company who danced to the notes of the German composer Mendelssohn inspired by the Shakespearean work. For last summer’s fashion show Raffaela D’Angelo had chosen the Alpemare bathroom, owned by the family Bocelli just like Villa Alpebella; the link with the establishment is demonstrated by the co-branded swimwear sold exclusively only in the location’s boutique. “I have known the Bocelli family for many years and I am honored to be able to present my creations in a historic place in Forte dei Marmi that I fell in love with as soon as Veronica Bocelli showed it to me, it is the perfect combination of art, music and fashion,” D’Angelo explained.

Villa Alpemare was in the past the famous ‘Da Oliviero’ club, a place founded in the 60s by Oliviero Camparini and meeting point of the international jet set, populated by stars of the caliber of Domenico Modugno, Charlie Chaplin, Ornella Vanoni, Walter Chiari and Alberto Sordi.

The garden of the seventeenth-century summer residence, recently restored by the well-known tenor, was the setting for the fashion show featuring floral prints alongside botanical drawings. As usual, the collection is full of embroideries, lace with exclusive patterns, macramé and crochet details. Natural fibers such as silk, linen and cotton meet sustainable ones. There are four themes for Raffaella D’Angelo’s summer 2024: ‘Romantic Soul’, inspired by Indian prints, rich in intense shades such as saffron yellow and peacock green that color caftans and dresses for special occasions. ‘Pure Soul’ includes the most poetic proposals in a tribute to absolute white. ‘Fashion Gardner’ celebrates the natural world through the intensity of flowers reproduced on lace, ‘Nature Inspiration’ plays on the monochrome design, proposed in papaya or grape variants.

