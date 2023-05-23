‘Not leaving the party’: Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrested again

9
Independent Urdu live updates on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s appearance and political situation in the country.
Tuesday, May 23, 2023 – 21:15
Main image:
(screen grab)
Politics
type:
video
label:
Live updates
SEO Title:
Independent Urdu live updates on political situation in Pakistan.
copyright:
ScribbleLive id:
3033032
See also Leading the Social Revolution with the Party's Self-Revolution——The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China Talks about Adhering to the Comprehensive and Strict Party Governance-China Daily