Not lost?Li Xiaopeng was promoted to Secretary of the Party Group of the Ministry of Transportation, but he was the Secretary of the Financial Management Bureau | CCP Officialdom | CCP Infighting | Li Xiaopeng | Li Yunze

There is another personnel change at the top of the CCP. The official website of the Ministry of Transport of the Communist Party of China announced today that Li Xiaopeng, Minister of the Ministry of Transport of the Communist Party of China and Deputy Secretary of the Party Leadership Group, will succeed Yang Chuantang as Secretary of the Party Leadership Group of the Ministry of Transportation of the Communist Party of China. Li Yunze, Vice Governor of Sichuan Province, was appointed as the first Secretary of the Party Committee of the State Administration of Financial Supervision and Administration of the Communist Party of China.

Li Xiaopeng Promoted to Party Secretary of the Ministry of Transportation

According to the official website of the Ministry of Transport, on May 10, the relevant person in charge of the Organization Department of the Central Committee announced at a meeting of the leading cadres of the Ministry of Transport that Li Xiaopeng would be the party secretary of the Ministry of Transport and Yang Chuantang would step down.

Li Xiaopeng was born in 1959. He was the eldest son of Li Peng, the former Premier of the State Council of the Communist Party of China.

According to public information, Li Xiaopeng held important positions in China‘s electric power industry system for a long time in his early years; since May 2008, he has successively served as a member of the Standing Committee of the Shanxi Provincial Party Committee, Vice Governor, Governor, and Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee of the Provincial Government. Deputy Party Secretary, Minister, Party Secretary of the Ministry of Transport, etc., responsible for the business and administrative management of the Ministry of Transport.

At the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2012, Li Xiaopeng became the alternate member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China with the lowest number of votes. In 2014, there was an earthquake in Shanxi’s officialdom. According to a 2020 column in “Yi Bao”, Li Xiaopeng was saved by Xi Jinping’s protection. In 2017, he became a member of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, but was not elected as a member of the Central Committee at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China last year.

Li Xiaopeng’s father, Li Peng, was not only one of the main culprits of the June 4th massacre, but also fully promoted and built the Three Gorges Reservoir, which was shelved due to opposition from all parties, causing endless troubles to the Chinese people.

Currently, there are very few princelings under the Xi Jinping regime. Apart from Li Xiaopeng, there is also Hu Haifeng, the son of Hu Jintao, the former general secretary of the Communist Party of China. Cheng Xiaonong, a political and economic commentator based in the United States, said in a commentary article published by Radio Free Asia: Hu Haifeng was originally in business, but was involved in corruption, and was asked by Hu Jintao to quit the business world. After Hu Jintao left office, Xi Jinping arranged for Hu Haifeng to take up politics in Zhejiang as a thank you to Hu Jintao. However, Hu Haifeng has not been promoted since June 2018 as secretary of the Lishui Municipal Party Committee in Zhejiang.

Li Yunze appointed Secretary of the Party Committee of the State Administration of Financial Supervision

The Communist Party of China also announced the appointment of Li Yunze, the former executive vice-governor of Sichuan, as secretary of the Party Committee of the State Administration of Financial Supervision and Administration of the Communist Party of China, which oversees the financial industry with a scale of up to 61 trillion US dollars.

According to public information, Li Yunze was born in September 1970. He is a native of Yantai, Shandong Province. He has worked in the banking system for many years, working in China Construction Bank for 23 years and ICBC for 2 years.

Li Yunze graduated from Tianjin University in July 1993 with a major in capital construction management engineering and a major in basic Marxism. He then worked in Tianjin Heping Sub-branch of CCB. He joined the head office of CCB in 2008 and served as deputy general manager of the Planning and Finance Department and general manager of the Strategic Planning and Equity Investment Department. During the period, he obtained a master’s degree in business administration from Guanghua School of Management, Peking University. In 2015, he served as the President and Secretary of the Party Committee of Chongqing Branch of CCB. In 2016, he served as the vice president of ICBC, during which he obtained a Ph.D. in economics from the Chinese Academy of Sciences. In September 2018, he became the vice governor of Sichuan, and later served as a member of the Standing Committee of the Sichuan Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, executive vice governor, and deputy secretary of the party group. Last year, he was elected as an alternate member of the 20th Central Committee at the 20th CPC National Congress.

Bloomberg News reported that the appointment was unexpected, as the outside world was not familiar with Li Yunze before.

Recently, however, a number of officials from Shandong have been unexpectedly promoted, including Yin Li from Linyi, Shandong, as the secretary of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee, Qi Yanjun from Laiwu, Shandong, as the deputy minister of the Ministry of Public Security, and Sun Maoli from Shandong as the deputy minister of the Ministry of Public Security. Known as the “Shandong New Army” by the outside world.

The State Administration of Financial Supervision and Administration of the Communist Party of China was reorganized and established during the two sessions of this year. It is responsible for the supervision of the financial industry other than the securities industry, including the central bank’s daily supervision of financial groups such as financial holding companies, the protection of financial consumers, and the supervision of the Securities Regulatory Commission. some of the functions of the meeting.

Taiwanese financial expert Huang Shicong believes that the purpose of the CCP’s establishment of the Financial Supervision Bureau is to maintain financial stability. He told The Epoch Times that the CCP assigned everything except securities to the institution in order to control most of China‘s money, including important funds such as finance and insurance, and prevent these financial industries from In case something goes wrong. “In recent years in China, many financial stocks, banks, and insurance companies (companies) have exploded. If this continues, it will impact the CCP regime. It is his original intention and original intention to strengthen supervision of them and prevent a larger-scale financial crisis.”

