Not only beatings are violence

“Research shows that the more severe and the more diverse experiences of abuse and neglect a child has, the worse the health consequences. Both for the victim himself and for the next generation,” says the scientist. She calls for a better support system to recognize that parents are overwhelmed and, ideally, to help two generations at the same time. “Unfortunately, we know that parents who abuse or neglect their children have often experienced it themselves and are overwhelmed by it. Instead of blaming them, you have to look at how you can support these people as much as possible.”