Not only in National! Benjamín Romero’s history of fights with baristas
During the weekend there was a rather unfortunate episode in which Nacional fans confronted the police inside the Atanasio Girardot stadium, scenario that suffered many damages in the southern part. All this, due to the delicate situation that exists between the fans and the leadership of the purslane team, since there have been no good agreements between the parties.
Since the arrival of Benjamín Romero to the executive vice-presidency of the purslane club, the fans have shown their discontent, this, after his public declaration of being a fan of the Millonarios capital team and for his tour in the Alianza Lima of Peru, where he would have had confrontations with the bars.
Added to this, Benjamín Romero from Bogotá would have also been criticized for mismanagement of the Peruvian club and its problems with the fans.a similar situation that he experienced in Millonarios, where he was the victim of threats from the bars.
From his past in Alianza Lima, the current director of Atlético Nacional received criticism about his management. They denounced irregularities in ticket sales, his negative treatment of the popular bars and various attitudes that they reproached him at the time. In this sense, a 2019 publication by the popular bar of the Peruvian club was revived to remember these episodes.
The paisa club is currently facing a deep crisis after the break in the relationship between its directives and the popular bar ‘Los del Sur’. After the excesses caused last Sunday, April 16, inside the Atanasio Girardot Stadium in the match against América de Cali and which forced the intervention of ESMAD, a situation broke out that even involved the Medellín Mayor’s Office.
For security reasons, the match that would be played in Paisa territory for matchday 14 of the Betplay League was postponed. Given the tense situation, the president of the green club, Mauricio Navarro, met this Monday, April 17, with the Medellín Mayor’s Office to find a solution that allows them to use the Atanasio de Girardot for the next Atlético Nacional game in the Copa Libertadores, on which will be against the Melgar of Peru.
However, after the intention of dialogue, an agreement was not reached that would allow Atlético Nacional to use the stage. Such information was released by Oscar Hurtado himself, mayor in charge of the city.
“By unanimous decision, despite the spirit of conciliation of the participants of the Local Commission for Safety and Coexistence in Football, and since they were unable to reach an agreement, it was decided not to carry out the Copa Libertadores match this Thursday at the Atanasio Girardot”trilled the president.
Where will the match for Libertadores be played?
According to various sports journalists in the country, the match against Peruvian Melgar It would be played next Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at the Metropolitano de Barranquilla stadium.