Not only in National! Benjamín Romero’s history of fights with baristas

During the weekend there was a rather unfortunate episode in which Nacional fans confronted the police inside the Atanasio Girardot stadium, scenario that suffered many damages in the southern part. All this, due to the delicate situation that exists between the fans and the leadership of the purslane team, since there have been no good agreements between the parties.

Since the arrival of Benjamín Romero to the executive vice-presidency of the purslane club, the fans have shown their discontent, this, after his public declaration of being a fan of the Millonarios capital team and for his tour in the Alianza Lima of Peru, where he would have had confrontations with the bars.

Added to this, Benjamín Romero from Bogotá would have also been criticized for mismanagement of the Peruvian club and its problems with the fans.a similar situation that he experienced in Millonarios, where he was the victim of threats from the bars.

From his past in Alianza Lima, the current director of Atlético Nacional received criticism about his management. They denounced irregularities in ticket sales, his negative treatment of the popular bars and various attitudes that they reproached him at the time. In this sense, a 2019 publication by the popular bar of the Peruvian club was revived to remember these episodes.