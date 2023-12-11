Not respecting the law in the case of the payment and use of severance pay could become a serious problem

By Fabián Rincón Castañeda

What are layoffs and why were they created?

They correspond to a social benefit that is regulated by Article 249 of the Substantive Labor Code.

This benefit is granted to all employees who have a current employment contract, with the specific purpose of guaranteeing the financial stability of the employee, in the event of unemployment.

This concept is equivalent to one month’s salary. If the contract was agreed for one year, it can also be settled proportionally, depending on the days or months worked, as long as certain forms or requirements are met.

What are the forms or modalities to withdraw Severance Payments?

According to Article 2.2.1.3.3. From Decree 1072 of 2015, they can only be used in advance when applicable to any of the following cases:

1. Purchase of a new or used home or, failing that, a land or lot.

2. Construction of housing, expansion, repair or improvement of the home owned by the worker or his or her spouse.

3. Release of mortgage liens or payment of taxes, which actually affect the property or plot of buildable land, owned by the worker or his or her spouse.

4. Payment of the student tuition fee at the educational institution where the worker, children or spouse are enrolled.

Or the most common way to withdraw money for severance pay is at the time of assuming unemployed status, when the respective contract termination letter is received.

How are Severance Payments calculated?

The calculation of severance pay is carried out by multiplying the worker’s monthly salary by the number of days worked.

The result is divided by 12 to obtain the value corresponding to one month’s salary.

The formula for calculating the severance pay to which the dependent worker is entitled is the following: Monthly salary (including transportation assistance) × days worked / 360

When are severance pay paid?

As a general rule, severance pay must be paid with a deadline, which is stipulated for February 14 of each year, or payment can also be made according to the date the employment contract ends.

Why can Layoffs become a headache?

If a worker does not comply with the legal mandates for the use and/or disposal of severance pay and withdraws it with falsified documentation, the employer could impose a sanction called suspension, or make a more drastic decision, which would be to terminate the contract.

Furthermore, the employer would be obliged, in accordance with the Colombian Code of Criminal Procedure in Article 67, to report the worker to the Attorney General’s Office for fraud in a public or private document.

This social benefit can also become a headache for employers, since non-payment of this concept, within the times given by the law, results in an economic penalty, with the respective imposition of a fine that ranges between the value of the Current Legal Monthly Minimum Wage, SMLMV, for the number of days that you have failed to pay for this debt.

The same occurs with the payment of interest on severance pay, the penalty for non-payment in the stipulated terms is the payment of a value similar to the interest that the worker should receive.

Comments