The case of David Godoy, a young Colombian who requested the generation of his military ID through the corresponding entity, has gone viral on social networks due to an unusual error in the digital military card. As reported by the young man, the document he received had all his personal information, but the printed photograph corresponded to the soccer star, Cristiano Ronaldo.

«How expensive it is to process the military ID so that they generate it for me with the photo of Cristiano Ronaldo! I ask and they tell me that they don’t know what they did to my photos, that I have to take them in person again. Why do they play with people’s time? », The young man claimed through his social networks.

Given the situation, the Recruitment and Reserve Control Command explained that the digital military card is a free procedure that is carried out jointly between the citizen and the authority, and that in the case of Godoy, seven images were uploaded “that do not correspond to those of the citizen. However, the entity indicated that the user was the one who attached the information and that a review of the procedures carried out in the processing of the military card will be carried out internally.

The Army issued a statement in which it indicated that it will fully identify whether it was an individual conduct on the part of the user that could generate responsibility prior authorization from the competent authority.

David Godoy, for his part, pointed out that the photo will be changed, but that the entity does not assume any responsibility for the error. «He is going to change my photo, but he assures that it is my fault. In short, they do not assume anything », he concluded on his Twitter account.