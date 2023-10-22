Not to improvise and a clear security strategy for elections, attorney asked the Petro Government – news

According to a Police report, 43 municipalities, including Cauca, require priority attention.

The Attorney General of the Nation, Margarita Cabello Blanco, called on the National Government to present a forceful strategy that will guarantee Colombians, on October 29, a free and transparent electoral day.

In the XI version of the forum “Advances of the electoral process”, in Florencia, Caquetá, he assured that this “This is not the time to improvise” on issues related to public order, nor to make announcements with “political fervor,” because “what is at stake is democracy, the right to choose and be elected freely, with all guarantees.”

The head of the Public Ministry pointed out that according to the fourth version of the Risk Perception Map socialized by the Integrated Information and Electoral Intelligence Center (Ci3E) of the National Police, there are 43 municipalities that require priority attention, in the departments of Antioquia, Arauca, Caquetá, Cauca, Córdoba, Huila, Meta, Nariño, Norte de Santander and Valle del Cauca.

During his visit to Caquetá, he highlighted that in that department, in matters of public order, according to the Ci3E of the National Police, the municipalities of San José Fragua and San Vicente del Caguán, are at a priority level, while La Montañita, Valparaíso, Puerto Rico, El Paujil and Milan, present medium-high risk.

«However, upon arriving in the territory and after meeting with the 16 department officials, they informed us that the situation here is extremely careful and deserves all of our attention. “Insecurity in Caquetá is not a tiny statistic, it is a reality that the State must assume and resolve.”he added.

Call to follow the rules

In the final stretch of these elections, the attorney asked all the institutions, the parties, candidates, campaigns and citizens, “to respect and enforce the rules. To be public servants, we must swear to comply with the Constitution and the Law, the same ones that establish powers, limits and framework of action.

He reiterated that the massive presence of the Attorney General’s Office and the Electoral Organization “are signs of the interest and importance of the territories in our actions. We are here because every citizen matters, because all territories matter, and because we must leave a clear message that the monopoly of force corresponds to the State.

In the balance presented on electoral surveillance and control, Cabello Blanco assured that the financing of political campaigns, electoral propaganda and their placement in prohibited or unauthorized sites, and the historical phenomenon of irregular registration of ID cards (electoral transhumance), have been some of the great challenges in this process. Finally, he recalled that the power of the Attorney General’s Office to investigate, investigate, sanction and suspend public servants, even those elected by popular vote, remains in force, for the good of the country, democracy and the right of citizen participation. “We have made use of it to bring order to the dispute, of course, respecting the legal system,” he concluded.

Share this: Facebook

X

