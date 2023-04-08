[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, April 8, 2023]On April 7, the Deyang police in Sichuan issued a notice claiming that Chen Moulong, who posted on the Internet “working overtime against the leader”, posted false information and was placed under administrative detention. The announcement triggered heated discussions on the Internet, and the comment area was overturned. Some media also commented that the reason why this matter aroused collective resonance was because it “hit the heart of the world‘s beating workers.”

On April 4, the chat records related to “China Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. forced to work overtime during the Ching Ming Festival and angered the leaders” appeared on the hot search, and the screenshot of the online chat showed that China Electronics Technology Group Co., Ltd. Chen, an employee in the development business department, was forced by the company leader to work overtime on Qingming. He was very angry and expressed his grievances about working overtime in the past. Get me out.”

Chen’s remarks aroused a collective resonance among colleagues in the department in the WeChat group, and they all asked to say “wait and wait for personnel, we have to go together.”

On the afternoon of April 5, China Electronics Technology announced that the units and personnel involved in the chat records of the WeChat group on the Internet were not member units and employees of the group company. And said it had been reported.

On April 7, the Economic and Technological Development Branch of the Deyang City Public Security Bureau in Sichuan issued a notice stating that Chen Moulong, who released false information, had never worked in a subsidiary or affiliated company of CETC, because Chen Moulong had previously gone to CETC to apply for a job. , was not hired, and was dissatisfied, so he forged these chat records and released them, and said that Chen Moulong’s behavior seriously disrupted the public order on the Internet, and he was punished with administrative detention, etc.

This announcement sparked heated discussions on the Internet. As of 8:37 on the same day, the WeChat account “Pingan Deyang Economic Development Zone” posted 20,000 comments and 5.22 million views under the public security announcement. The topic discussion rushed to the top of Weibo’s hot search.

Many netizens commented, “At this stage of development, authenticity is no longer important. This is the same as short video posing. Why can it gain such a large amount of traffic? It is because it has resonated with the market. If the labor law is generally fully implemented in this society, This matter will not be on the hot search at all”, “Working people are forced to pay low wages and have too many shifts that are not within their scope, but no one dares to resist and allow themselves to be exploited. This time they just use this It’s just something that has resonated with the people.” “The point is not false news, nor is it to catch people’s speed, but the inner voice of the working people, and the country cannot tolerate this kind of voice.”

Some netizens questioned the police statement, “I don’t believe it”, “I don’t believe it either”, “You actually believe what the government said, it’s true”, “How did you disrupt the public order on the Internet, let’s talk about it”, “It’s bad What do you mean by influence? Don’t you all want to work overtime? It’s too bad.” “Usually arrest someone and wait for the news to go back. Why is the efficiency of arresting someone so high this time?”

Some netizens expressed, “Regardless of whether it is true or not, thank you “Brother Chen””, “Let us thank Brother Zhilong”, “Really, the screenshot of the group announcement sent by my friend, the leader said that there will be no compulsory overtime in the future, and only arrange according to the project Everyone in the company said thank you Zhilong.”

According to public information, China Electronics Technology Group Co., Ltd. is a large state-owned enterprise directly managed by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. Its business scope is “large-scale electronic information systems for military and civilian use.” “Strategic technology power”, stated in the corporate logo description column, red as the main color, “represents the fundamental nature of the party with the surname of Dianke”.

Mainland China‘s “Hua Shang Bao” commented that despite the provisions of the labor law, some employers advocated a “wolf culture” and abnormal overtime culture such as “996”. Facing powerful companies and huge employment pressure, workers were powerless Revolt; the reason why this matter resonated with the collective lies in the many details in the content of the Internet, such as forced overtime work that damages the rights and interests of laborers, the workplace culture that favors the top and not the bottom, and flatters the beard… all hit the world‘s migrant workers precisely. The softness of people’s hearts expresses the “dare to speak out” that many people have been holding back for a long time.

(Comprehensive report by reporter Li Li/Editor in charge: Xu Gengwen)