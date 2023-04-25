Notable absences of Al-Ahly of Egypt in front of Raja

Hesport – Hamza Ishtewi

Today, Tuesday, the delegation of the Egyptian Al-Ahly Football Club set out to Morocco, in preparation for the expected confrontation against Raja Athletic, scheduled for next Saturday, at the stadium of the Mohammed V Sports Complex in Casablanca, for the second leg of the African Champions League quarter-finals.

And “Hesport” learned, from informed Egyptian sources, that the “Cairo” team will land, this evening, Tuesday, at Mohammed V International Airport in the economic capital of the Kingdom, on a direct flight, as the club’s management decided to arrive days before the date of the meeting, to familiarize itself with the atmosphere in the Kingdom. Preparing in the best way for this crucial meeting.

The same sources indicated that Al-Ahly of Egypt is missing the services of a group of players in the return match, and the matter is related to Amr Al-Suleya, Raafat Khalil and Rami Rabia, who were injured.

Mohamed Al-Dhawi, nicknamed “Christo” for lack of readiness, and Shadi Hussein, Ayman Ashraf and the promising Karim El-Dbees, were also left behind on the Egyptian team’s trip to Morocco, and these absences will force Al-Ahly coach Marcel Kohler, the Swiss, to find suitable replacements for this meeting.

It is noteworthy that the first-leg match between Raja Athletic and its host Al-Ahly, which took place last Saturday at Cairo International Stadium, ended in favor of the Egyptian team with two goals free of charge.