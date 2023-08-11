Home » Notaries on duty this Saturday in Medellín
Notaries on duty this Saturday in Medellín

Through resolution 00677 of 2023, the Superintendence of Notaries and Registry (SNR) determined the shifts in which the country’s notaries will provide service to the public during Saturdays of 2023 and January 2024.

To determine these days, the population, the number of notaries that comprise the respective notarial circle and the needs of the community are taken into account. The objective is to implement an equitable distribution for the provision of the public notarial service on Saturdays.

The notaries that will open their doors on Saturday, August 12 in Medellín are:

Notary 20: Cl. 10 #43e-44

Notary 2: Cl. 9 #43b-17

Notary 6: Cq. 4 #73-171

Notary 18: Cl. 52 #49-101 (Medellín Center)

Notary 16: Cra. 49 #52-61 (Center of Medellín)

Notary 12: Cl. 10 #43f-70

Know here all the notaries available in the center of Medellín, Notaries Center of Medellín

