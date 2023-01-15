There is no matter unrelated to the work of the Federation of Cuban Women (FMC), which among its work priorities for 2023 attaches vital importance to the general elections in March, reaffirmed Teresa Amarelle Boué, general secretary of the organization, in exchange with leaders of the territory, along with the rest of the National Secretariat.

The member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Party highlighted the province as the second with the highest participation of women in the municipal delegate elections; however, she called for rigorously working on the voters’ house-to-house uprising and strengthening the call for this process.

The National Program for the Advancement of Women constitutes another of the foundations of her work, against which Amarelle Boué assured that the greatest challenge is the high number of unemployed women, which can lead to problems such as domestic violence and situation of vulnerability.

And why do women victims hardly go to the FMC? reflected Yaneidys Pérez Cruz, a member of the National Secretariat, in such a way that she urged the strengthening of councils, workshop houses, guidance for women and the family, all spaces for Support for those who are going through this situation.

Core issues for the federated women such as their contribution to the National Program for Food Sovereignty and Nutritional Education, the fight against crime and corruption, performance in social networks, in addition to the improvement of the leaders, when only 31 percent of the artemiseñas has a higher level (the worst figure in the country), they occupied the agenda of the meeting.

The debate was accompanied by Frank Tejeda Hernández, a member of the Provincial Bureau of the Party, and Nancy Wong Martínez, general secretary of the FMC in Artemisa.