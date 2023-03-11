The youth artist Vinny The Kid, once again surprises his audience with his recent musical release “NOTHING LEFT”, a single that is part of his studio album “Determination”.



NOTHING LEFT is a composition in which the singer-songwriter Vinny decides to show his most sensitive, romantic and sentimental facet as he speaks of a love that is approaching its final stage, a situation that in the midst of pain leaves deep lessons, like the beginning of a healing path, without grudges and learning to “let go”. This song is a message for all those who want to move on after a separation.



This project was carried out in collaboration with the Colombian producer and singer-songwriter, Juancho Gutiérrez; who since its inception has been a key piece in Vinny’s artistic career, accompanying him as a friend and musical formula.



This release features a video recorded at one of the most special concerts for Vinny in Bogotá, an intimate disconnected person who, as he himself points out: “more than another event to fulfill, it was a recharge of energy with my family, Juancho Gutiérrez and Cristian Cortez, the latter, is the director and producer of the video); there we came together as colleagues and friends, sung live for the first time, a moment with its own dose of magic and talent”.

VINNY THE KID is a singer-songwriter from Bogota, a SAYCO member, who has recently been nicknamed the “new ambassador of youth” for being a champion of campaigns led by social organizations that carry positive messages to adolescents; This is how, to the rhythm of reggaeton, Vinny tours the schools of the district carrying his music with lyrics that speak of tolerance and mental health.



We invite all our followers to listen to “NOTHING LEFT” the new by our artist SAYCO, Vinny The Kid, which is now available on all digital platforms and his social networks.



