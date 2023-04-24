Nothing that takes off integration of Avianca and Viva: Attorney General’s Office

After the alerts made by the Attorney General about possible errors in the administrative procedure of integration between Avianca and Viva Air by the intervention of third parties, the Aerocivil continues without responding to the resources and continues delaying this process.

The new claim of Public ministry arises after the Aerocivil issued the resolution 00707 of 2023 in which the company Wingo now provided an opinion on the allocation of slots, an action that the control entity has no no normative validity.

On March 30, the Delegate Attorney for Administrative Litigation, filed an appeal for reversal and as an appeal subsidy, warning of violations of Law 1340 of 2009, which does not allow the intervention of other airlines in the course of the integration of Avianca and Viva Air.

The Attorney General warns that “the opinion provided by the airline Wingo It is a process that takes unnecessary way the integration process business on an essential public service and that contradicts a rule of a special nature”.

Given the situation, the control entity reiterated its call to Aerocivil not to delay the requirements made to the process, because more than 12 days have passed without resolving them, which will continue to affect not only the course of the integration of Avianca and Viva Air but also the benefit to passengers.