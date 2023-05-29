Nothing to do for Vasto Basket: Isernia wins and climbs

Party there New Fortitudo Isernianothing to do for the Generation Vincente Vasto Basket. It is the Molise team that reaches in B Interregional already promoted Rose garden 20.20, New Basketball in L’Aquila e breaking latest news amateurs bringing the curtain down on C Gold Abruzzo-Molise 2022/2023. They tried i red and white by coach Alessandro Tumideidriven by the warmth of numerous fans and sportsmen who arrived from Vasto al Pala Fraraccioto put a spoke in the wheel to the quoted quintet led by the coach Andrea Forgione.

But there was nothing to be done. However, a great regret remains, that relating to the ‘mugging‘ seven days earlier, Game 1 of this play off series won by Isernia also thanks to an incredible series of “horrors” referees.

The match. Match on the edge of balance at the start, slight red and white advantage in the first quarter but the final break from Molise allows the hosts to close on 18-16 in favor of the initial 10 minutes. Afterwards, a close fight between the two quintets on the parquet and Isernia, who takes a bit of the lead, reaching 28-20 with 3′ remaining from the end of the second quarter. Then even more incisive clubs and a scoreboard that scores 35-26 one minute from the long interval. a’bomba‘ by Marino keeps the Vastesi afloat and closes the accounts of the 20 minutes with the partial set at 37-31.

After returning from the changing rooms, coach Forgione’s boys did better, trying to increase the distance on their opponents (46-35 in the 5th minute of the third half of the game). Isernia’s maximum advantage in the 29th minute with +18 (55-37, the score with which the fourth number 3 ends). And even in this challenge, as had happened the week before, there was no shortage of protestsand of the red and white group for some questionable arbitration decisions. The last 10′ of the game open with Oluic & C. down by 18 and with De Angelis out for 5 fouls.

The boys from Tumidei generously try to reopen the games, but to no avail. The New Fortitudo Isernia leads the match (final 68-53) and enjoy the category jump.

Lots of applause, at the end of the game, for a Vasto Basket protagonist of a definitely positive season.