Notice from the General Office of the Heilongjiang Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China and the General Office of the Heilongjiang Provincial People’s Government on carrying out relevant work during the New Year’s Day and Spring Festival in 2024

The General Office of the Heilongjiang Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China and the General Office of the People’s Government of Heilongjiang Province have issued a notice on carrying out relevant work during the New Year’s Day and Spring Festival in 2024. The notice outlines the various tasks that need to be carried out during the festive period to ensure a happy and peaceful festival for the people.

The notice emphasizes the importance of adhering to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and fully implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It also highlights the need to thoroughly study and implement the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping, as well as the requirements of the “Notice of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council on Doing Relevant Work During the New Year’s Day and Spring Festival in 2024”.

The notice outlines several key areas of focus, including caring for people in need, strengthening supply and price stability, carrying forward the main theme and enriching the festival cultural life of the masses, ensuring safe and convenient travel, preventing and controlling infectious diseases, and maintaining social harmony and stability.

It also emphasizes the importance of advocating diligence, thrift, and civilized celebrations during the holidays, as well as strengthening duty supervision to ensure the orderly operation of all work.

All localities, departments, and units are urged to combine the requirements of the notice with actual work, refine work measures, and assign responsibilities in order to ensure social harmony and stability in the province during the New Year’s Day and Spring Festival in 2024.

The notice was issued on December 27, 2023, by the General Office of the Heilongjiang Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China and the General Office of the People’s Government of Heilongjiang Province.

(Editors: Wang Sidi, Zou Hui)

