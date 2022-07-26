Home News Notice! High temperature orange warning!Today, the highest temperature in these places can reach above 40 ℃ | Daily Economic News
News

Notice! High temperature orange warning!Today, the highest temperature in these places can reach above 40 ℃ | Daily Economic News

by admin
Notice! High temperature orange warning!Today, the highest temperature in these places can reach above 40 ℃ | Daily Economic News

The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a high temperature orange warning at 06:00 on July 26:

Expected during the day on July 26Jianghan, Jianghuai, Jiangnan, South China and eastern Sichuan, Chongqing, eastern Guizhou and the southern Xinjiang Basin have high temperature weather above 35 ℃. Among them, Jiangnan and most of southern China, eastern Sichuan, Chongqing and southern Xinjiang Basin have the highest temperature above 37°C,The highest temperature in parts of southwestern Zhejiang, northwestern Fujian, eastern and southern Jiangxi, southeastern Hunan, and the southern Xinjiang basin can reach over 40°C.

Source of cover image: Photo Network-500965039


Copyright Notice

1This article is an original work of “Daily Economic News“.

2

Without the authorization of “Daily Economic News“, it may not be used in any way, including but not limited to reprinting, excerpting, copying or creating mirror images, etc. Violators will be held accountable.

3Copyright cooperation telephone: 021-60900099.

See also  Angelo Binaghi: "Now let's beat France to confirm ourselves as great"

You may also like

Cortina breaks the front: loosened restrictions on water...

A man in Beijing kayaks to work without...

Letta prepares the four-pronged alliance to challenge the...

Shanghai On July 25, 2022, 4 new confirmed...

Zhao Yide emphasized the strict implementation of the...

Farewell to the Civil Protection group of Vialfrè,...

1 hour direct commuter customized express bus to...

The electoral calendar until October 15: first the...

Ϊƽйݻ Ϊȶ–

Reversing truck damages the beam of a portico...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy