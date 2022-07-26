The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a high temperature orange warning at 06:00 on July 26:

Expected during the day on July 26Jianghan, Jianghuai, Jiangnan, South China and eastern Sichuan, Chongqing, eastern Guizhou and the southern Xinjiang Basin have high temperature weather above 35 ℃. Among them, Jiangnan and most of southern China, eastern Sichuan, Chongqing and southern Xinjiang Basin have the highest temperature above 37°C,The highest temperature in parts of southwestern Zhejiang, northwestern Fujian, eastern and southern Jiangxi, southeastern Hunan, and the southern Xinjiang basin can reach over 40°C.

Source of cover image: Photo Network-500965039



