News Notice of nomination of the competition commission for 92 officials for different AICS-MITE profiles by admin April 30, 2023 April 30, 2023 8 Go to Content Go to the footer MENU Homepage The minister Homepage Minister Staff The new alphabet of Public Administration PA alphabet homepage A – Login B – Good Administration C – Human capital D – Digitization Department of Public Service Department Homepage Training Notification deeds Agile work Strike Dashboard Opinions and Circular Notes FOIA Vigilance Simplification Public work and PA organization Digitization Performance Administrative capacity International activities Implementation of PNRR measures The Department Offices Tools and Controls Regulations and Documentation Social innovation Articles and interviews The newsletter Let’s talk Database of Opinions and Circular Notes Training Notification deeds Agile work Strike Dashboard FOIA sponsorship Vigilance Simplification Public work and PA organization Digitization Performance Social innovation Administrative capacity and structural funds International activities Implementation of PNRR measures The Department Offices Tools and controls Regulations and documentation Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also Celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China theatrical performance "The Great Journey" aroused a strong response in our province-The People's Government of Jilin Province 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post Questions and answers on energetic refurbishment next post Why did this bank “explode thunder” again? The stock price has fallen by 97%! US Coordinated First Aid!Expert: No acquirer wants to buy a dead bank… | You may also like Nelson Cano inaugurates works at the Santo Domingo... April 30, 2023 The campaigners reach the cabinet April 30, 2023 ProSiebenSat.1 stock slumps on subsidiary issues and dividend... April 30, 2023 FOR A HEALTHY AND PEACEFUL CIVIC PARTY «... April 30, 2023 What role should the ‘first ladies’ play? President... April 30, 2023 Paraguay continues in negotiations with Argentina on waterway... April 30, 2023 Chief of ‘Los Pachenca’ sent to jail for... April 30, 2023 Drug dealer arrested and tried, a complaint for... April 30, 2023 Abuzar got PTI ticket on recommendation of Saqib... April 30, 2023 Jaguar reappeared in Casanare 17 years after being... April 30, 2023 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.