The Statistics and Census Office of the Municipality of Ferrara, for the realization of the ISTAT surveys and in view of the implementation of the Permanent Population and Housing Census, index a selection for qualifications only aimed at the establishment of a Municipal register of statistical detectors from which to draw to entrust external assignments of occasional type of survey through the signing of work contracts.

Access to the Register of surveyors takes place through a ranking, which is formed on the basis of the qualifications held by the participants.

The register of surveyors has three-year validity from the date of approval of the ranking.

The survey consists in the collection of information on the survey units (households, buildings, homes, street numbers) through an activity in the field which largely involves direct interviews, carried out with the help of questionnaires prepared by Istat and through the use of tablets.

The mandatory requirements to be able to request registration in the Register of statistical surveyors are shown in the Notice of selection – art. 4

The submission of the application is provided only in telematic mode through the Telematic Desk from 29 March 2023 to 31 May 2023 at the following link: https://sportellotelematico.comune.fe.it/action%3Ac_d548%3Apartecipare.selezione.costituzione.albo.rilevatori.statistici

