Home News Notice of selection for the constitution of the Municipal register of ISTAT statistical surveyors
News

Notice of selection for the constitution of the Municipal register of ISTAT statistical surveyors

by admin
Notice of selection for the constitution of the Municipal register of ISTAT statistical surveyors

PUBLIC NOTICE – Documentation available on the Municipality of Ferrara website


The Statistics and Census Office of the Municipality of Ferrara, for the realization of the ISTAT surveys and in view of the implementation of the Permanent Population and Housing Census, index a selection for qualifications only aimed at the establishment of a Municipal register of statistical detectors from which to draw to entrust external assignments of occasional type of survey through the signing of work contracts.
Access to the Register of surveyors takes place through a ranking, which is formed on the basis of the qualifications held by the participants.

The register of surveyors has three-year validity from the date of approval of the ranking.

The survey consists in the collection of information on the survey units (households, buildings, homes, street numbers) through an activity in the field which largely involves direct interviews, carried out with the help of questionnaires prepared by Istat and through the use of tablets.

The mandatory requirements to be able to request registration in the Register of statistical surveyors are shown in the Notice of selection – art. 4

The submission of the application is provided only in telematic mode through the Telematic Desk from 29 March 2023 to 31 May 2023 at the following link: https://sportellotelematico.comune.fe.it/action%3Ac_d548%3Apartecipare.selezione.costituzione.albo.rilevatori.statistici

Interested parties can view the complete public notice from the website



Downloadable images:

Logo Notice selection ISTAT statistical detectors

See also  Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng talks about the source of the virus: the United States cannot hold a flashlight, just look at others but not yourself — Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China

You may also like

Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s meeting with the Prime Minister

They dismantled the roof that prevented the route...

The Election Commission has also announced the date...

Assembly of Risaralda exalts the woman from Risaralda

Continuing to consolidate the clean and upright political...

in April the care and valorisation actions of...

Limardo: “This medal gives us a lot of...

Velatón in homage to Laura Sofía

First meeting in Italy of the OECD Working...

Nine dead after US Army helicopter crash

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy