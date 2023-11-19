Notice of six departments including the Propaganda Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Central Spiritual Civilization Construction Office on the Selection and Commendation of the Ninth National Moral Model_Information Zaobao.com

Create a news article using this content

Notice of six departments including the Propaganda Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Central Spiritual Civilization Construction Office on the Selection and Commendation of the Ninth National Moral Model

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, November 19th: The Central Propaganda Department, the Central Spiritual Civilization Construction Office, the All-China Federation of Trade Unions, the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League, the All-China Women’s Federation, and the Political Work Department of the Central Military Commission recently issued the “Notice on the Selection and Commendation of the Ninth National Moral Model.” The full text is as follows:

Since 2007, the Central Propaganda Department, the Central Civilization Office, the All-China Federation of Trade Unions, the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League, the All-China Women’s Federation, and the Political Work Department of the Central Military Commission have held a national moral model selection and commendation event every two years to vigorously cultivate and practice socialist core values. Give full play to the exemplary role of moral models, promote traditional Chinese virtues, cultivate new trends and new looks of the times, continuously improve the people’s ideological awareness, moral standards, and civilized literacy, and strive to be practitioners of noble morals, defenders of civilized fashion, and creators of a better life. It forms a strong social atmosphere of advocating virtue and doing good, thinking of others when seeing talents, and practicing virtue in the world. With the approval of the central leadership, the ninth national moral model selection and commendation event is now launched. The relevant matters are now notified as follows.

1. Guiding ideology

Guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, we must thoroughly implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party, conscientiously study and implement Xi Jinping’s cultural thoughts, base ourselves on the central tasks and overall work of the party and the country in the new era and new journey, and focus on establishing spiritual pillars and establishing values. Benchmarking, educating new people of the times, focusing on inspiring confidence and fighting spirit, stimulating the strength to forge ahead, vigorously cultivating and practicing the core socialist values, selecting and establishing a group of moral models with outstanding deeds, recognized by the masses, distinctive characteristics of the times, and strong typicality and demonstration, and widely Carry out moral model learning and publicity activities to guide people to admire moral models, learn from moral models, and strive to be moral models, and transform the power of moral models into vivid practice for hundreds of millions of people, in order to comprehensively build a modern socialist country and comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Provide strong ideological guarantee, strong spiritual strength and strong moral support.

2. Organizer

Propaganda Department of the Central Committee, Office of the Central Spiritual Civilization Construction, All-China Federation of Trade Unions, Central Committee of the Communist Youth League, All-China Women’s Federation, Political Work Department of the Central Military Commission.

3. Establishment of Awards

The 9th National Moral Model Selection is divided into five categories: “Helping Model”, “Courageous Model”, “Honest and Trustworthy Model”, “Dedicated Model” and “Filial Piety and Love Model”. About 10 people were commended in each category, and a total of 50-60 moral models were commended in the 5 categories. The National Moral Model Nomination Award will be awarded to the official candidates who are not selected as National Moral Models.

4. Implementation steps

1. Motivate the masses to recommend. In early November, the organizer established the Ninth National Moral Model Selection and Commendation Event Organizing Committee (referred to as the “National Event Organizing Committee”) and its office, and each province, autonomous region, municipality directly under the Central Government, Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps and the military system established corresponding working institutions , start the selection and commendation work. All localities and military systems promptly publicize and announce selection activities and recommendation methods, open channels for participation in the region and the system, and guide the masses to widely recommend candidates.

2. Organizational selection and recommendation. The activity organizing committees of all provinces, autonomous regions, municipalities directly under the Central Government, and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, as well as the Political Work Department of the Central Military Commission, based on the recommendations at all levels of the system in the region, strictly select the best from the best, and propose a list of candidates to be recommended. After opinions, media publicity, and supervision, the relevant recommendation materials will be submitted to the National Event Organizing Committee before December 18 after review and approval by the leaders of the event organizing committees of each province, autonomous region, municipality, and Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps and the leaders of the Political Work Department of the Central Military Commission. office. Each province, autonomous region, municipality directly under the Central Government and the Political Work Department of the Central Military Commission shall recommend no more than 2 people in each category, and the total number shall not exceed 10; the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps shall recommend no more than 1 person in each category, and the total number shall not exceed 5.

3. Focus on publicity and publicity. In January 2024, the National Event Organizing Committee will display and introduce the basic information and main deeds of the candidates on major central news media and key websites, listen to the opinions of the masses, and accept social supervision.

4. Organize voting and selection. During the centralized publicity and publicity period, voting by “10,000 public representatives” was organized; in February, voting by the national event jury was organized.

5. Make a list of suggestions. In March, based on the voting results, a recommended list of national moral models and nomination award winners was proposed, and submitted for approval and commendation according to procedures.

5. Work requirements

1. Strengthen organizational leadership. Relevant departments in various places should regard the Ninth National Moral Model Selection and Commendation as an important measure to study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party, as a key task to promote the construction of spiritual civilization, attach great importance to it, arrange it carefully, implement it carefully, and promote it in an efficient and orderly manner. All aspects of work.

2. Rigorous and orderly selection. We must adhere to the mass line, expand our horizons, adhere to level-by-level recommendations, check at all levels, adhere to strict standards and fair selection, strictly implement the selection procedures and implementation methods, and conscientiously do a good job in mass recommendation, selection and review, publicity, voting and selection, etc. Work to ensure that the moral models selected are strong, resounding, and durable, and that the selection activities are authoritative and credible.

3. Focus on publicity and learning. Publicity work and learning activities should be integrated into all aspects of selection and commendation, and all types of media at all levels should be carefully organized to in-depth publicity and reporting on the advanced deeds of the Ninth National Moral Model. Relying on newspapers, radio, television, the Internet, new media and other platforms, we should create a book and newspaper screen Establish a full-chain communication system, use deeds exhibitions, lecture tours, public service advertisements, short videos and other forms to give full play to the educational role of literary and artistic works such as reportage, radio, film and television, drama and folk art, and provide multi-angle, all-round and three-dimensional narration Touching stories of moral models and promote the lofty spirit of moral models.

4. Care for moral role models. It is necessary to improve the support, care and management incentive mechanism, increase daily visits and support to moral models in difficulty, invite representatives of moral models to attend major events, and establish a clear direction that virtuous people are respected and good people are rewarded.

Share this: Facebook

X

