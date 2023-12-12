Notice to consumers, counterfeit Fiume brand alcohol bottles

During the ordinary activity, the NAS of Lecce transmitted the identifying elements relating to 100 cl bottles with the label “96° Alcohol since 1960-Fiume” and the State seal for counterfeit alcoholic products, found, by analytical tests, to contain ethyl alcohol mixed with ethylene glycolquest’ultima toxic substance if ingested.

The bottles, found among street vendors in market areas and in commercial establishments, present a faithful reproduction of the label of the company LICOR Srl of Putignano (BA), owner of the FIUME brand, while the State markings are roughly reproduced on plain and non-woven paper. watermarked in two different variations, one pink and the other dove grey.

Investigations are still underway by the NAS of Lecce and the ICQRF area of ​​Lecce.

