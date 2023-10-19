Notice to the Royal Court: His Majesty chairs a working session on housing and reconstruction

Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Report to the Royal Court

The following is a statement from the Royal Court: “His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God grant him victory, chaired, today, Tuesday, at the Royal Palace in Rabat, a working session devoted to the housing and construction sector.

During this meeting, the Minister of National Territorial Preparation, Construction, Housing and City Policy, Mrs. Fatima Al-Zahraa Al-Mansouri, presented before His Majesty the King the outlines of a new program for assistance in the field of housing, which comes within the framework of implementing the will of His Majesty the King to enhance citizens’ ability to access adequate housing. .

Thanks to the royal patronage, the housing sector, especially the social sector, has witnessed significant development and tangible progress. Over the past two decades, state-assisted programs have enabled millions of Moroccans to access adequate housing.

The new program, which concerns the period between 2024 and 2028, aims to renew the approach related to assistance in owning housing and supporting the purchasing power of families, through direct financial assistance to the owner. It benefits Moroccans residing in Morocco or abroad, who do not have housing in Morocco and have not previously benefited from special housing assistance.

The assistance amounts will be determined according to the value of the housing purchased. Thus, the amount of assistance was set at 100,000 dirhams for the purchase of a home whose selling price is less than or equivalent to 300,000 dirhams, including fees, and 70,000 dirhams for the purchase of a home whose price ranges between 300,000 dirhams and 700,000 dirhams, including fees.

The new housing assistance program, which was presented at the hands of His Majesty the King, will enable, on the social level, to facilitate the access of low-income social classes and the middle class to housing, reduce the housing deficit, and accelerate the pace of completion of the “Cities Without Slums” program.

On the economic level, this program will contribute to increasing housing supply, giving a strong impetus to the housing sector, stimulating the private sector, especially small and medium enterprises, and creating job opportunities.

On the other hand, the houses, the subject of the new assistance program, will be constructed in full respect of the development plans in force and in compliance with technical and quality standards.

In order to be able to implement the housing assistance program and keep pace with the process of renewing urban and spatial planning, 12 regional agencies for construction and housing will be created, taking into account the specificities of the urban area and the rural world alike.

This working session was attended by the Prime Minister, Mr. Aziz Akhannouch, the Advisor to His Majesty, Mr. Fouad Ali Al-Himma, the Minister of the Interior, Mr. Abdel-Wafi Laftit, the Minister of Economy and Finance, Ms. Nadia Fattah, the Minister of National Territorial Preparation, Construction, Housing, and City Policy, Ms. Fatima Zahraa Al-Mansouri, and the Head of the Collective Administration of the Preparation Group. Al-Omran, Mr. Hosni Al-Ghazawi.

And on October 17, 2023

