Notification of Practice and Procedure Act issued, will it be implemented?

According to the notification issued by the National Assembly Secretariat on Friday, the bill to reduce the power of the Chief Justice to issue notices and form benches has become a formal law.

A few days ago, the Supreme Court had stopped the implementation of this bill until further notice. However, according to the notification issued by the National Assembly Secretariat today, the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Bill 2023 has become a regular law.

The National Assembly Secretariat ordered the Gazette notification to the Printing Corporation to ‘fulfil all requirements in the light of law and rules and regulations’.

This notification has been issued at a time when the Supreme Court on April 13 had stayed the implementation of the bill until further notice.

Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023 of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) is deemed to have been assented by the President W.e.f 21 April 2023, under Clause (2) of the Article 75 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The highest court of the country, in its written judgment on the petitions against the bill, said that the Act, in the view of the plaintiffs, is an interference in the independence of the judiciary and internal affairs.

“The Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act shall not be implemented in any manner until amended.”

According to the decision, “Whether the President signs the Act or not, in both cases it will not come into force until the second.” Meanwhile, it is necessary to issue an interim order, so the Supreme Court is issuing a preliminary injunction on the Practice and Procedure Act.

President Arif Alvi sent this bill back without signature for the second time.

The spokesman of the National Assembly has said that ‘The Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Bill has now been implemented in the form of law.’

In this situation, Independent Urdu is trying to find out whether the bill can become a law despite the order of the Supreme Court and whether the implementation of this law is possible or not.

And is this the first time in history or has the Supreme Court issued an injunction before a bill has become law?

‘This law cannot be implemented until at least May 2’

Law expert Waqas Mir while talking to Independent Urdu said that this law has been made but it cannot be implemented because the Supreme Court has said in its decision on April 13 that in the light of extraordinary circumstances, the court has decided. Issued a restraining order.

“The court gave its decision when only the Parliament had approved it in the form of a bill and the President had not yet approved it.”

He said that this is the first time in history that the Supreme Court, using the powers of Article 184-3 of the Constitution, said about a bill that the day the bill becomes law, the law will be suspended. And it will not be implemented until the injunction of the Supreme Court is changed.

The case will be heard again on May 2. Now let’s see what order the court issues on this.’

He said that the Supreme Court in its decision also wrote about this law that there is a serious and unusual interference in the language of this law. Therefore, the court also said that on whatever day this law is made, it will not take effect.

According to Waqas Mir: ‘Unless the Supreme Court reverses its decision, which it won’t until May 2, 2023, the law will not be implemented.

Legal expert Abdul Moeez Jafari said in a conversation with Independent Urdu that “what the Supreme Court has done is extraordinary, but everything this court has been doing since the decision of Article 63A last year has been extraordinary.”

According to him, it is important to look at this matter from the perspective of politics inside and outside the Supreme Court, then it is understandable why the court has reached the point that the National Assembly dared to legislate on this bill. And why was this legislation supported by all the bar councils of the country?’

He further said that ‘the Supreme Court, taking into consideration that there is now nothing but time left for the Bill to become law, has issued a conditional injunction based on the argument that It was to be suppressed in the future and as soon as it became law, the Supreme Court’s injunction came into effect. Something like this has happened for the first time in history.