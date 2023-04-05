Within a period of 10 days, the Head of State must exercise his right to defense at the Inspection Board.

The deadlines for the impeachment trial against the President of the Republic, Guillermo Lasso, which, as of this Monday, March 3, 2023, began to be substantiated in the Oversight Commission of the National Assembly, could be extended.

Until Thursday, March 6, the assembly members who spoke the question, Viviana Veloz (UNES), Mireya Pazmiño (Pachakutik), Pedro Zapata (PSC), and Rodrigo Fajardo (Izquierda Democrática) must deliver a document to the Oversight Commission where they define the evidence that will be invoked within the accusation of the alleged crime of peculation in the Flopec case that the head of state would have committed.

Only after this requirement is met, the president of the Inspection Board, Fernando Villavicencio, will order the Secretary of the Commission to notify Guillermo Lasso and the proponents of the start of the interpellation.

As of the notification, the 10-day term will begin to run for Lasso to exercise his right to defense and present his response to the political accusations made, as well as all the evidence he deems necessary for his discharge. (SC)

