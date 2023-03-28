Home News Nouri’s awakening from his coma is just a rumour
by admin
2023 Mar 28 – Revised on
Sources close to Abdelhak Nuri’s family deny the popular news in the Moroccan media about her son’s awakening from his coma.


Electronic Science – Hassan Rekaz (Netherlands)

Sources close to Abdelhak Nouri’s family denied allegations that the Moroccan player had awakened from his coma, which was reported by most Moroccan media since this morning, Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

The same sources confirmed, in a phone call to Al-Alam, that the Moroccan international, Abd al-Haq Nuri, is still under the influence of the coma that he entered for more than 4 years, and his family is hoping hard to recover their son and his actual agreement, and not through a rumor, the reason for which it was published is not known.

The same sources added that the Dutch press had already dealt with the issue of his condition slowly improving three weeks ago, according to what it reported on its pages, announcing that his doctors confirmed that he had moved his eyes, before he returned to coma again.

According to the same sources, the Al-Nouri family appeals to all Moroccans to pray for him in this holy month, and not to be led by any rumor without confirming its source.


