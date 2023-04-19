Nourish contemporary life with solar term culture_Guangming.com

【Hot Spot Observation】

Author: Peng Jianghong (Professor of Hainan Normal University)

Appreciating peonies, eating Chinese toon, drinking Grain Rain tea, when people savor the taste of a happy life among flowers and delicacies, and feel the last look back of this spring, the last solar term of spring-Grain Rain is already close at hand.

As the unique “clock” of the Chinese nation, the twenty-four solar terms condense the excellent traditional Chinese culture and the wisdom of the ancestors, highlight the spiritual temperament and folk customs of the Chinese people, and mark the footprints of the changing times and the common cultural memory. From ancient times to the present, Chinese people have used solar terms as a guide to organize farming activities and arrange daily life. The solar term culture warms and nourishes people’s lives, and is constantly endowed with new connotations in the process of inheritance.

Twenty-four solar terms contain rich ancient wisdom

“When the grain rain arrives, people laugh, and the drizzle moistens things quietly.” As the grain rain is approaching, we can clearly feel that the rainfall in various places has increased significantly, the flowers have bloomed more luxuriantly, and the rice has grown stronger. Part of its connotation can be understood from the name of Guyu. Grain Rain comes from the meaning of “Rain produces a hundred grains”, which means that during the Grain Rain season, abundant rainwater can meet the water needs of rice in the critical period and nourish the growth of crops. Like rain, light snow, heavy snow and other solar terms, it can reflect the precipitation phenomenon for a period of time. Because of this, the solar term is also regarded as a medium and long-term “weather forecast”.

Liangcai School in Bijie, Guizhou Province opened an intangible cultural heritage paper-cutting class and carried out the intangible cultural heritage paper-cutting activity “Inheriting the Twenty-Four Solar Terms”. The picture shows students creating paper-cutting works.Xinhua News Agency

Know the weather, know farming. The weather forecast in the information age is more professional and accurate, but in vast rural areas, many experienced farmers still rely on the well-known solar terms and farming proverbs to follow the “time” and not miss the farming time. Take Grain Rain as an example, “In the Grain Rain season, when the grain is planted, the south slope and the north depression are busy planting cotton, the rice seedlings are well-heated, and the melons are planted, the beans are planted and the eggs are planted.” These solar term farming proverbs still play an important role in guiding agricultural production and serving farmers’ lives.

“The rain in spring surprises the spring and clears the valley, the summer is full of mang and the summer and heat are connected, the autumn is dewed and the autumn is cold and frost falls, and the winter is snowy and snowy, and the winter is slightly cold.” The twenty-four solar terms are not only a set of knowledge systems about seasons, climates, and phenological changes. The Chinese philosophy of time contains the ancients’ understanding of nature, heaven and earth, and time. It is the basic guideline for people to arrange agricultural production and coordinate agricultural activities. It is also a life guide for Chinese society to adapt to the times and guide practice. It is a typical representative of the achievements of civilization in China‘s excellent traditional culture.

The solar term culture has a long history and is all-encompassing. Solar terms are the Chinese time system, which reminds and serves our production and life with natural timing; solar term folk customs have become the time coordinates of people’s daily life to a certain extent, standardizing the rhythm and specific content of daily life, so that people can feel the ritual sense of life The solar term culture has become an aesthetic image and artistic conception with distinctive Chinese national characteristics, which has precipitated into the Chinese aesthetic symbols and aesthetic traditions, and has bred a large number of excellent literary works; The solar terms and festivals have the same frequency and emotional resonance. This kind of collective empathy embodies a sense of cultural identity; the twenty-four solar terms are a romantic view of nature unique to the Chinese. Chinese wisdom. Regarding the ancient wisdom contained in solar term culture, a passage written in the preface of the book “Twenty-Four Solar Terms and Seventy-two Hours” can be described as accurate: “Walk in the twenty-four solar terms and seventy-two hours, and you will walk Rich, gorgeous and profound cultural time and space. The ancient wisdom, philosophy and poetry of the Chinese nation have gone through thousands of years and are still vivid and fresh, and in this world‘s “great changes unseen in a century”, it has brought us new Enlightenment, showing new value.”

The cultural connotation of solar terms develops with the times

“Tomb-sweeping Festival sacrifices heroes and forges the soul of China together.” During the Qingming Festival that just passed, a series of activities such as sacrifices to heroes and heroes were widely carried out in various places, setting off an upsurge across the country to remember heroes, remember history, and inspire youth.

The cultural connotations of the twenty-four solar terms are rich. Take Qingming Festival as an example. Its evolution integrates the customs of Shangsi Festival and Cold Food Festival and cultural accumulation, forming rich customs such as fire ban, tomb sweeping, outing, planting willows, etc., which contain profound cultural connotations. First of all, as one of the twenty-four solar terms, Qingming Festival contains the farming wisdom of the ancestors; secondly, activities such as worshiping ancestors and tomb sweeping in Qingming carry the values ​​of the Chinese nation’s values ​​of respecting the ancestors and relatives and the cultural spirit of prudently chasing after the end; thirdly, Qingming outing contains It reflects the realm of life of returning to nature and loving life, and reflects the values ​​of the ancients who pursued the unity of nature and man and harmonious symbiosis that are connected with heaven and earth and all things are in harmony.

Recently, the Shanghai Yu Garden 2023 “Mid-Spring Flower Festival” immersive garden tour series, one of the “Satellites in the South of the Yangtze River” series of activities, kicked off.Xinhua News Agency

In the changing times, the customs of Qingming Festival have changed and developed accordingly, and the connotation has become more abundant. First, Ching Ming Festival is a festival that praises life, and the gratitude culture and sense of responsibility contained in it have been further developed; second, as a traditional festival, Tomb Sweeping Day is an important spiritual link to maintain national unity and consolidate national unity. Through the ritual practice of Ching Ming Festival, It can arouse the collective memory of the nation and enhance the cohesion of the Chinese nation; third, as our country embarks on a new journey to build a socialist modern country in an all-round way, we will vigorously promote the deeds and spirit of heroes, and carry out in-depth activities in the whole society to admire, cherish, and learn from heroes. Publicity and education activities have become a new connotation given by the times to the traditional festival of Qingming.

In 2018, my country established the “Chinese Farmers’ Harvest Festival” on the autumnal equinox day. This day has become a grand festival for hundreds of millions of farmers to celebrate and enjoy the harvest, which has enhanced the cultural confidence and national pride of the people across the country. After the establishment of the “Chinese Farmers’ Harvest Festival”, some places have also launched the “solar terms + agricultural assistance” model, organizing different themed assistance activities according to the 24 solar terms, which not only promotes the living inheritance of solar term culture, but also helps farmers get rid of poverty The road to wealth, to achieve a double harvest of cultural protection and economic construction. Coincidentally, Hangzhou has set Grain Rain Day as the “Tea Drinking Day for All People”. For many years, it has held various tea-themed activities such as tea culture into campuses, communities, and families, tea product promotion meetings, and tea book reading sessions. The spread and development of culture. The twenty-four solar terms are the crystallization of the wisdom of the working people in ancient my country. With the implementation of the rural revitalization strategy, solar term culture still has a huge room for excavation, and its connotation will be more abundant in the process of helping cultural development and rural revitalization.

Let the solar terms be full of vitality in the present

In 2022, at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics, a wonderful creative performance of countdown to the 24 solar terms amazed the world and made people further realize the value of the 24 solar terms in contemporary times.

According to the relevant information of the 24th Solar Terms Protection and Inheritance Alliance, in March this year alone, various local solar term cultural activities have been widely carried out, or launched a solar term themed music video, or created a brand of “literature + solar terms + cultural tourism”, or held two festivals. The fourteen solar terms exhibition, or a solar term concert performed with traditional folk music, presents a prosperous scene for the inheritance and protection of the twenty-four solar terms.

As a part of China‘s excellent traditional culture, how to integrate solar term culture into and nourish people’s lives, better meet the spiritual and cultural needs of the people, and stimulate and gather strong spiritual power? Under the guidance of relevant departments, this question of the times has already got a better answer. One is to combine important festivals and local folk customs, expand cultural connotations, and strengthen emotional bonds. This will not only enrich the lives of the people, but also release the vitality of rural production and life, and drive development; Integrate into the daily life of the people, meet the spiritual needs of the people, improve the quality of life, and further concentrate; the third is to activate the twenty-four solar terms through literary and artistic creation, so that the solar term culture can permeate in film and television, variety shows, poetry, painting, music, dance and In traditional crafts, tell good stories about solar terms and realize multiple communication; fourth, through the introduction of solar term culture into campuses, excellent traditional cultural education is carried out among minors, helping young people establish correct world outlook, outlook on life, and values, and deepen education Connotation.

The living inheritance of solar term culture means that the twenty-four solar terms should respond to people’s actual needs and interact with the people’s production and life. Next, we must not only do a good job in the inheritance and protection of the twenty-four solar terms, but also insist on creative transformation and innovative development, and constantly seek new possibilities that the twenty-four solar terms can release in contemporary life, so that they can continue to flourish vitality. For example, on the premise of effectively protecting the cultural resources of solar terms, through the production of multi-industry and multi-projects such as tourism, cultural creation, and rural revitalization, products related to solar term culture can enter thousands of households, take root in the people, and take root in daily life. In this way, the “inheritance” and “inheritance” of solar term culture will form a virtuous interactive cycle, realize the long-term protection and sustainable use of solar term culture, and truly radiate the vitality of ancient solar terms.

