November 1: World Ecology Day

Environmental problems, such as pollution, climate change, deforestation and the extinction of species, unfortunately are not yet common topics in people’s daily conversations, much less influence their daily behavior or generate reflection. However, every day we face the consequences of the deterioration of the planet.

Eduardo Arias Pineda environmental administrator with a master’s degree in Environmental Sciences and

PhD student in Environmental Studies; consultant on environmental issues and leader of

animal protection organizations.

It often seems that the future of the Earth only concerns governments and environmentalists. However, people like environmental administrator Eduardo Arias are dedicated to disseminating and promoting reflection on the commitment of human beings to their environment, with the ultimate goal of raising awareness about the need to change the habits that harm our home.

On November 1, Ecology and Ecologist Day is celebrated around the world. According to Arias, these environmental dates aim to encourage reflection on how we inhabit the planet, what our role is in ecosystems and how we are taking care of or destroying our home.

Arias explains that ecology as a science allows us to understand the connections between ecosystems and human life. We are intrinsically connected to the water, forests and animals that make life possible as we know it right now.

“Commemorating this day leads us to understand that taking care of ecosystems is taking care of ourselves, and that our actions directly affect our environment,” he emphasizes.

This day also provides the opportunity to evaluate how environmental phenomena have evolved over time and what we can expect in the future. Arias highlights that it is crucial to raise awareness among young people in schools and universities, since all indicators show that humans are damaging the planet, which will eventually have negative consequences for all of humanity.

Ecology and Environmentalism

Ecology focuses on the study of ecosystems and the biotic and abiotic relationships within them, while the environmental vision helps us understand how human beings are immersed in these ecosystems. Reflecting on this allows us to understand why we are facing problems such as water pollution, biodiversity loss, climate change and deforestation. Both environmentalism and environmentalism work towards preserving the planet, but environmentalism focuses on how our daily actions, from production and consumption to our interactions with the ecosystem, impact the environment. Natural Wealth of Risaralda, known as ‘the green butterfly’, stands out for its notable state of conservation, since more than 40% of its territory is protected. In Pereira, the capital of the department, 94% of the area is rural, while only 6% is urban, according to the territorial planning plan, making it the second most rural city in the country.

When we talk about strategic ecosystems in Pereira, we must address both

ends of the city. In the upper part, we find a rich diversity of ecosystems associated with the Los Nevados Natural Park, which include the snowy Santa Isabel, the high mountain wetlands where the Otún lagoon is located, and the cloud forest, a high Andean ecosystem in conservation, such as the La Switzerland and Cedral areas. Protecting this area not only guarantees the water supply for Pereira, but also the biodiversity and the regulation and maintenance services offered by this vital part of the city.

However, we also face significant threats. In the Cerritos area, Pereira is home to a completely different ecosystem: the tropical dry forest. This type of forest represents less than 5% of the total in the world and is in danger of extinction. Although the territorial planning plan recognizes and protects some areas, the tropical dry forest in Cerritos is seriously threatened due to the development model that continues to drive urbanization in this area.

In summary, although Pereira has a large number of green areas, the current trend indicates a continuous degradation of ecosystems. It is essential to take urgent measures to preserve and protect these natural riches, not only for present generations, but also for future ones, thus ensuring a sustainable and balanced environment for all the city’s inhabitants.

Environmental education

Promoting environmental awareness begins by asking ourselves the question: how do my actions affect the environment? This reflection is the starting point to change certain practices. It is essential to make an effort to educate children about the importance of taking care of our planet. Children are increasingly sensitive to environmental issues, such as their relationship with animals, the responsible use of water and energy. School environmental projects, such as Praes, have been valuable tools in educational institutions over the last two decades. Accompanying children and showing them the importance of committing to the planet is crucial, since they could be the last generations to enjoy a pleasant environment to live in.

Wetland Loss: A Serious Threat

Eduardo Arias warns that when an ecosystem disappears, the home of numerous animal species is also lost. This affects human quality of life by eliminating the ability to regulate temperature, maintain air quality, and mitigate extreme events such as floods and droughts. The loss of wetlands is especially worrying, since these ecosystems are fundamental for biodiversity and environmental balance.

