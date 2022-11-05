the ceremony

On the occasion of the Day of National Unity and the Day of the Armed Forces, the Army Application School hosted a representation of students from the Lorenzo il Magnifico first grade secondary school in Turin for the flag raising ceremony, at the end of which the Commander of the Training Institute, Division General Mauro D’Ubaldi, handed an Italian flag into the hands of a young student. The Alpini of the Taurinense Alpine Brigade also opened the doors of the Montegrappa barracks, welcoming two classes of V of the Sommeiller Institute, who sang the Mameli Hymn together with the soldiers lined up for the flag-raising and received from the hands of General Nicola Piasente a great tricolor. The Lorenzo the Magnificent schoolchildren then visited the historic rooms of Palazzo Arsenale, headquarters of the Army Training Command and Application School. The Taurinense – which this year celebrated seventy years of history – has offered the young people of the Sommeiller and the public its historical collection of objects and documents relating to the Alpine Army troops from 1872 to today. On the same day, the Taurinense Brigade also opened to the public the Berardi di Pinerolo barracks, seat of the 3rd Alpine regiment, where an exhibition of the latest generation vehicles and materials supplied to the Alpine troops was set up, to celebrate the 140 years from the birth of the unit. The 3 ° Alpini – together with other departments of the Taurinense – is currently engaged with NATO in Hungary in the international advanced surveillance mission on the east flank of the Atlantic Alliance.

