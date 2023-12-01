November closes as the safest month in the entire history of El Salvador, highlights President Bukele

President Nayib Bukele, who this day goes on leave to dedicate himself to his campaign ahead of the 2024 presidential elections, highlighted that November ended as the safest in history.

“November 2023 closes as the safest month in the entire history of El Salvador,” detailed the Salvadoran president on his X account (formerly Twitter).

Last Thursday ended with a record of zero homicides nationwide, as did 22 more days during this month, that is, November obtained a total of 23 days without murders throughout the national territory, according to official statistics from the National Civil Police (PNC).

We ended on Thursday, November 30, with 0 homicides in the country. pic.twitter.com/Ri3WX3lCPT — PNC El Salvador (@PNCSV) December 1, 2023

On the other hand, this month there were prolonged periods without recording homicides, as is the case from November 5 to 12 (8 consecutive days without murders) and from the 20th to the 27th of this month, which also saw eight consecutive days without deaths. cause of violence.

“We will continue working shoulder to shoulder with all the institutions of the Security Cabinet, to protect the lives of Salvadorans,” highlighted the Minister of Defense, René Francis Merino Monroy.

These results obtained are attributed to the Territorial Control Plan and the exception regime, implemented at the initiative of the Government of President Nayib Bukele, the latter in force since its approval in March 2022.

«Increasingly, we are making El Salvador the country it should always have been, that is, one of the safest. “We continue on the path of being the world benchmark, being on the verge of becoming the safest nation in the Western Hemisphere,” declared the director of the PNC, Mauricio Arriaza Chicas.

Under the administration of President Nayib Bukele, El Salvador’s security forces dismantled the gangs, which, for decades, threatened and murdered the population. In this way, the country went from being one of the most violent in the world to one of the safest nations in Latin America.

Since President Bukele assumed the presidency in 2019, El Salvador has recorded more than 490 days without homicides, of which 227 have been recorded in 2023.

