November SNAP Payments: Dates and Increases for Beneficiaries

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will pay again in November

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Food and Nutrition Service have announced the next SNAP payments. If you are a new beneficiary, you should know that your check will include a 3.5% increase due to COLA 2024.

Even if USDA and FNS fund SNAP benefits, states will send the money every month. That’s why there are so many different paydays depending on where you live.

November 1st will be payday in several states. Some will have this day as the only payment date. For example, Alaska, US Virgin Islands, Dakota, Rhode Island, and Vermont will send out food stamps on the first day of the month.

Which states send SNAP benefits from November 1 to 10?

There are many states that have chosen these dates to send Food stamps. For example, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Nevada, Kansas, Iowa, Illinois, Guam, Idaho, California, Colorado and the D.C.

Other states have similar pay days for SNAP benefits. For example, West Virginia, New York, and Oregon will send food stamps from November 1 to 9. Virginia will ship them November 1-7. Arizona will pay checks from November 1 to 13. Connecticut will do it from November 1 to 3.

Find out when your new SNAP payment will be ready

Nebraska and New Jersey will send SNAP benefits from November 1 to 5. Massachusetts will dedicate more days to sending food stamps, from November 1 to 14. Similarly, Pennsylvania will finish sending checks on November 14 but will begin receiving them on November 3, 2023.

Wisconsin will send SNAP benefits from the first day of November until November 15. Kentucky will send these checks from the first day until November 19.

When will New Mexico, Tennessee, and Washington send SNAP checks in November?

New Mexico, Tennessee, and Washington will send SNAP payments from November 1 to 20. In Missouri, you can collect them from November 1 to 22. Hawaii will pay coupons from November 3 to 5. Arkansas and Minnesota will have food stamp payments from November 4 to 13.

Montana has pay days from November 2 to 6. Ohio pays benefits from November 2 to 20.

States that will send checks for a longer period of time are Florida and Texas: from November 1 to November 28. Keep in mind that, even though it is not yet 2024, beneficiaries will receive the new amounts.

A single person who is eligible to receive food stamps can receive up to $291, compared to $281 they received in previous months. A family of four can raise up to $973. The largest check is for a family of 8 with up to $1,751.

