On February 13, the Nóvita mayor’s office began the process to contract the adaptation and/or maintenance of the headquarters of the Child Development Center, CDI, located in the municipal capital, for a value of 773 million pesos.

On February 15, the Nóvita mayor’s office began the process to hire the revitalization of the strategies contemplated in the municipality’s comprehensive plan for security and citizen coexistence (Piscc), for a value of 450 million pesos.

On February 28, the Nóvita mayor’s office began the process to contract the operation of the life center, developing activities that promote changes in their lifestyles, habits and customs, thus contributing to the comprehensive well-being of the elderly registered in groups a and b of the Sisben of the municipality, worth 412 million pesos.

On February 6, the Nóvita mayor’s office began the process to contract to implement the PAE school feeding program, for students enrolled in official educational institutions in urban and rural areas; in accordance with the technical and administrative guidelines, annexed to agreement No. 0005 of December 7, 2022, signed between the municipality of Nóvita and the government of Chocó, effective 2023, for a value of 221 million pesos.

On February 20, the Nóvita mayor’s office began the process to contract with an associate the development of cultural exhibitions called ‘Nóvita and its culture, worth 200 million pesos.

On March 1, the Nóvita mayor’s office began the process to hire logistical support for the development of activities of the action plan for victims in the municipality, worth 150 million pesos.

On January 19, the Nóvita mayor’s office began the process to contract the logistical, operational, and assistance support necessary to hold a public hearing for the municipality’s accountability, worth 120 million pesos.