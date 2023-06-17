Nóvita Community Council inaugurates its modern headquarters

Today, June 17, the Major Community Council of Nóvita, Cocoman, inaugurates its modern headquarters or Community Administrative Center, CCAC, located in the El Rosario neighborhood of the municipal seat, and celebrates the peasant’s festival.

The CCAC has a meeting room, warehouse, garage, kitchen and archive on the first floor. On the second floor it has a hotel with 19 rooms.

“The program for the inauguration event includes chirimía, vallenatos, rancheras, special guests, raffles, awards, a peasant fair, and many more surprises,” said Tulio Antonio Hurtado Ibarguen, Cocoman’s legal representative.