Nóvita: they deliver three temporary environmental licenses for mining exploitation

Codechocó delivered three temporary environmental licenses for mining exploitation in the municipality of Nóvita, where the beneficiary is the Mayor Community Council of Nóvita, Cocoman.

The event was carried out, within the framework of Law 1055 of 2019 and 2250 of 2022, and through the mining formalization process that Codechocó leads in the jurisdiction and whose objective is to guarantee that mining activity is carried out legally.

The beneficiaries of these temporary environmental licenses correspond to 16 families located in the three polygons of the area established for the development of the activity of extracting precious minerals in the municipality, where about 150 direct jobs related to the mining operation will be generated.

Arnold Rincón, director of Codechocó, assured that the licenses granted are in areas that are outside the Pacific forest reserve areas. In addition, it ratified that its delivery was carried out in compliance with the Action Plan of the entity, the Mining Table, the agreements established within the framework of the mining strike and the processes that guarantee that the communities can develop mining activity as a basis for their development. social and in full compliance with the norm.

Codechocó throughout the territory has delivered 34 temporary environmental licenses, and all are in the name of the Community Councils. Nearly 12 processes are being processed, which are being analyzed from the legal and environmental spheres to determine if they can advance in the mining formalization process.

The granting of each license has an estimated time of one year until the National Mining Agency grants the concession contract for the final environmental license.

Harry Alexander Escobar, Deputy Director of Quality and Environmental Control, assured that the follow-up to these licenses will be carried out through an interdisciplinary team made up of agroforestry engineers, mining experts, biologists, among others, who will verify that the management measures are complied with. according to the provisions of Decree 2041 and in the event that non-compliance with the norm is evidenced, the administrative act will be suspended until the origin of the preventive measure is corrected.