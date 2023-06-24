Novo Nordisk A/S: New data show once-weekly insulin icodec met additional endpoints in adults with type 2 diabetes in phase 3a trials Seite 1

After achieving primary endpoint by demonstrating superiority and non-inferiority in HbA1C reduction from baseline at week 52, investigative insulin icodec

helped patients achieve significantly more time in target blood glucose range (Time in Range) vs once-daily basal insulin glargine U100 in ONWARDS 11

In the ONWARDS 1 and 3 trials, more people achieved blood glucose targets without clinically significant or severe hypoglycaemia with once-weekly basal insulin icodec

vs once-daily basal insulin comparators1,2

Insulin icodec has been submitted for regulatory review in the US, Canada, Europe, China, Australia, Switzerland and Brazil. First decisions are anticipated in H1

2024

Bagsværd, Denmark, Sunday 25 June 2023 – Novo Nordisk today announced data from the phase 3a ONWARDS 1 and 3 trials evaluating investigative once-weekly basal insulin icodec, which

were presented at the 83rd Annual Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA). The data showed the studies met their primary endpoints, while reducing injections from seven to

one per week, compared with once-daily basal insulin1,2. Additionally, data from the ONWARDS 1 and 3 studies demonstrated that more insulin-naïve adults with type 2 diabetes treated with

once-weekly basal insulin icodec achieved an HbA1c target of

In ONWARDS 1, as a confirmatory secondary endpoint, superior Time in Range (blood glucose 70–180 mg/dL) was achieved with once-weekly basal insulin icodec vs once-daily basal insulin glargine U100

(71.9% vs 66.9%, respectively) from week 48–521. Comparable Time below Range (blood glucose

”Time in Range provides additional information to help us assess glycaemic control and is an increasingly important tool to complement HbA1c measurements, which were substantially

reduced by once-weekly basal insulin icodec. In ONWARDS 1, insulin icodec allowed people to spend significantly more Time in Range, with comparable Time below Range vs once-daily basal insulin

glargine U100,” said Dr Julio Rosenstock, Lead Trial Investigator and Director of Velocity Clinical Research at Medical City Dallas and Clinical Professor of Medicine, University of Texas

Southwestern Medical Center, US. “A once-weekly basal insulin has the potential to change how we treat people with type 2 diabetes needing basal insulin replacement.”