now available for French language privacy statements

Our website scanner analyzes data protection-related services for clients for their presence and supports the configuration of the data protection declaration. The new convenience function is now also available for French-language data protection declarations (homepage and online shop).

I. EasyScan: Reliable website analysis and auto-configuration

EasyScan is an intuitive, Fully automated website scanner that searches the target presence of clients for data protection services with just a few clicks and automatically transfers the findings to the data protection configurator.

In addition, EasyScan automatically carries out a risk assessment of the services found and shows clients whether and how the services found can be used in compliance with data protection regulations.

EasyScan already reliably recognizes more than 350 services and is of course continuously being further developed and enriched.

Thanks to EasyScan, clients can achieve special legal certainty in two ways:

On the one hand, EasyScan shows which services relevant to data protection law are used on the target website and provides detailed information on the respective service and the requirements for data protection-compliant use

on the other hand, EasyScan adopts the results found in a configuration suggestion for the data protection declaration and thus automatically contributes to its correct design

II. EasyScan is now also available for French-language data protection declarations

EasyScan is also gradually being made available for foreign data protection declarations in order to reliably support clients with international websites.

EasyScan is now also available for the following French-language legal texts:

Clients who use the French-language data protection declarations can now find the EasyScan function after calling up the respective legal text in the client portal:

The domain ending (whether .de, .com, .co.uk or other) on which the data protection declaration is to be used plays a role in the functionality of EasyScan not matter.

For French-language data protection declarations, the Function of regular scans to be activated.

The scanned website is checked at regular intervals for added or discontinued services in order to then automatically suggest a reconfiguration of the data protection declaration to the client.