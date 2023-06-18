Home » now available for Italian and Spanish language privacy statements
now available for Italian and Spanish language privacy statements

now available for Italian and Spanish language privacy statements

Our Website-Scanner analyzes services relevant to data protection for clients on their presence and supports the configuration of the data protection declaration. The new convenience function is now also available for Italian and Spanish data protection declarations (homepage and online shop).

I. EasyScan: Reliable website analysis and auto-configuration

EasyScan is an intuitive, fully automated website scannerwhich searches the target presence of clients for data protection services with just a few clicks and automatically transfers the findings to the data protection configurator.

In addition, EasyScan automatically carries out a risk assessment of the services found and shows clients whether and how the services found can be used in compliance with data protection regulations.

EasyScan already reliably recognizes more than 350 services and is of course continuously being further developed and enriched.

Thanks to EasyScan, clients can achieve special legal certainty in two ways:

  • On the one hand, EasyScan shows which services relevant to data protection law are used on the target website and provides detailed information on the respective service and the requirements for data protection-compliant use
  • on the other hand, EasyScan adopts the results found in a configuration suggestion for the data protection declaration and thus automatically contributes to its correct design

II. EasyScan now also available for Italian and Spanish data protection declarations

EasyScan is also gradually being made available for foreign data protection declarations in order to reliably support clients with international websites.

EasyScan is now also available for the following international data protection declarations:

Clients who use the Italian-language and/or Spanish-language data protection declarations will find the EasyScan function immediately after calling up the respective legal text in the client portal:

EasyScan 1

The domain ending (whether .de, .com, .co.uk or other) on which the data protection declaration is to be used plays a role in the functionality of EasyScan not matter.

See also  Bayern made 5 goals after passive "blood sacrifice", massacred 14 goals in nearly 3 league rounds_Müller

For Italian and Spanish language data protection declarations, the Function of regular scans to be activated.

The scanned website is checked at regular intervals for added or discontinued services in order to then automatically suggest a reconfiguration of the data protection declaration to the client.

How to use EasyScan website scanner

A detailed guide on how to use EasyScan effectively can here be called.

