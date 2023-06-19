Now available: Landing Zone Accelerator for Azure Container Apps

AzureCloud Native

Thursday 15 June 2023

The is newly available Azure Container Apps (ACA) Landing Zone Accelerator (LZA). With this, you can now deploy your containerized workloads at scale to Azure Container Apps using the Landing Zone Accelerator, following industry best practices.

Building cloud-based enterprise apps and deploying them correctly the first time can be a challenge. Landing Zone Accelerators help you address this challenge by providing guidance on how to deliver workloads faster with improved security, scalability, availability, and reduced costs.

Landing Zone Accelerators provide you with architectural guidelines, reference architectures, reference implementations, and automations to deploy workloads at scale on Azure. The goal of Landing Zone Accelerators is not to have to reinvent the wheel by building on the experience of customer projects.

The ACA Landing Zone Accelerator consists of two parts:

Die Design Area Guidance provides recommendations and considerations organized along key design areas: security, networking, identity and access management, and monitoring reference implementation provides a reference architecture and customizable scripts for deploying Azure Container Apps and deploying workloads into a production-ready, secure infrastructure.

