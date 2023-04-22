Now even more and more first graders remain seated

The alarm is being sounded in more and more elementary schools. Reason: more and more children have too little knowledge of German or are not yet able to go to school. The high proportion of children with a migration background plays a role here.

Germany has few raw materials. Education, people’s ingenuity, craftsmanship, engineering skills: these were Germany’s trump cards for a long time.

But looking at the next generation makes hope for a good future dwindle. More and more school leavers do not have sufficient knowledge and skills to enter professional life. And more and more young people are leaving school without a qualification.

Now even the elementary schools are sounding the alarm!

So reports »n-tv« about the shock of a primary school teacher in Ludwigshafen, in whose school 40 children have to repeat the first grade! Around 98 percent of the pupils at the elementary school are pupils with a migration background.

The situation in Ludwigshafen appears to be extreme, but the Rhineland-Palatinate state chairman of the Education and Training Association says that this is just the tip of the iceberg. There are many such cases all over Germany.