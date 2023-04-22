Home » Now even more and more first graders remain seated
News

Now even more and more first graders remain seated

by admin
Now even more and more first graders remain seated

High proportion of students with an immigrant background

The alarm is being sounded in more and more elementary schools. Reason: more and more children have too little knowledge of German or are not yet able to go to school. The high proportion of children with a migration background plays a role here.

Photo: Pixabay

Published:

von

Germany has few raw materials. Education, people’s ingenuity, craftsmanship, engineering skills: these were Germany’s trump cards for a long time.

But looking at the next generation makes hope for a good future dwindle. More and more school leavers do not have sufficient knowledge and skills to enter professional life. And more and more young people are leaving school without a qualification.

Now even the elementary schools are sounding the alarm!

More and more children have too little knowledge of German or are not yet able to go to school. The high proportion of children with a migration background plays a role here.

So reports »n-tv« about the shock of a primary school teacher in Ludwigshafen, in whose school 40 children have to repeat the first grade! Around 98 percent of the pupils at the elementary school are pupils with a migration background.

The situation in Ludwigshafen appears to be extreme, but the Rhineland-Palatinate state chairman of the Education and Training Association says that this is just the tip of the iceberg. There are many such cases all over Germany.


See also  Cloudy and rainy weather in the south, strong winds and cooling weather in the central and eastern regions-Government Portal of China Meteorological Administration

You may also like

Chart gallery – top / flop stocks weekly...

They criticize Gustavo Petro for neglecting his country...

Orlando Pelayo died in Valledupar hospital

“Homophobic world view”: fuss about Ansfeldner youth survey

They project an increase in private investment in...

Road transformation announced in 12 municipalities of Meta...

Water demand for industry doubles: Dresden restructures supply

Aftermath in life due to traffic accidents

The spicy photos of the paisa model Sara...

The city’s safety production work video conference is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy