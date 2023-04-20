Now! Fest, the cinema of environment, art and social justice – Puglia

news-txt”>

Arrive Now! Fest, the international film festival with a focus on the environment, art and social justice, scheduled from 3 to 7 June in Monopoli (Bari). Many Italian and international stars already confirmed: the Oscar winner Marisa Tomei and the eclectic Terry Gilliam and again Matthew Modine, Matt Dillon, and Lawrence Bender, producer of Quentin Tarantino's most acclaimed films, from Pulp Fiction to Kill Bill, and two emblematic documentaries on the environment An Inconvenient Truth (1 and 2), the directors and talents of most of the selected films. There are also numerous leading Italian names: Raoul Bova, Maria Sole Tognazzi, Sabina Guzzanti, Rita Marcotulli, Paolo Rotondo, the writer André Aciman (Call me by your name) and the executive producer Enzo Sisti.



The association that organizes the event, chaired by Giovanni De Blasio, has entrusted the artistic direction to Silvia Bizio and the general direction to Camilla Invernizzi of ArtsFor_. Now! Fest in this new edition also has an honor committee which includes internationally renowned artists chaired by the actor and director of Apulian origins John Turturro.



During the days of the festival, the feature and short film competition will be accompanied by free masterclasses in partnership with the Roma Film Academy. The masterclasses will be held by experts in the film industry and by Italian and international guests present at the festival, moderated by Silvia Bizio and many industry professionals.



Admission is free while seats last.



In the name of environmental awareness, Ora! Fest has signed an agreement with Matthew Modine’s Cinco Dedos Production to make a 50-second video, Heaven on Earth, narrated by Modine himself, which will be the theme song of the festival and will have its world premiere on June 3rd. Modine will also show his commitment to the environment with Ripple Effect, which will be shown an 8-minute preview, his new five-episode series focused on environmental sustainability.






