Now Miftah also started congratulating

Karachi: Former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has also started giving congratulations. He expressed his reaction on the standby agreement. He said on the social media site Twitter that this is a very good news for Pakistan on the day of Eid. I congratulate Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the agreement with the IMF. This agreement was made possible after personal interest and several meetings with IMF MD.

Miftah Ismail further said, as I have said before, that the agreement with the IMF is the best investment to avoid default. And there will be a new hope and movement in the business environment.

He added that we lost about 9 months for this agreement but now Pakistan will move strongly in the right direction, federal ministers and secretaries also worked hard for the agreement. The former finance minister said that we must It should be thought that this agreement is another opportunity for us to make fundamental reforms in our economic policy. Until we do economic reforms, Pakistan will remain at the mercy of lenders and the people will be exposed to the failure of government and structural governance. Will continue to pay the price.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

