Now relaxing holidays for students in Togo – TOGOTOPNEWS – Reliable and constructive information in just one click

Students from Togo will now have relaxation time like their counterparts in Benin and the Ivory Coast. The information was made public through an interministerial decision this Friday, October 6.

The 2023-2024 school year has only just started and there are already some new things. Indeed, in a circular dated Friday October 6, 2023 breaking down the school year, the Ministers of higher education and research as well as primary, secondary and technical education, respectively Professor Majesté Ihou Wateba and Kokou Eké KOKOROKO surprised more than one with the insertion of relaxation leave. This is a first in the Togolese education system which has remained on the margins of certain countries in the sub-region in this area.

Relaxation leave is a short period granted to civil servants who work in demanding conditions, an opportunity to benefit from rest to preserve their health and well-being. The objective is to allow beneficiaries to return sufficiently rested and invigorated enough to return to work. In Togo it is now a done deal. Teachers and students will therefore be able to benefit from it from Friday October 27, 2023 to Sunday November 5, 2023 for the first term and from Friday February 16 to Sunday February 25, 2023 for the second term.

This novelty is part of the dynamic of reform and modernization of the education system which has experienced particular acceleration in recent years with the new ministers in charge.

The stakeholders concerned will certainly appreciate this decision which implicitly encourages their efforts and calls on them to be more efficient in their work.

As a reminder, the start of the school year began on September 25. The first quarter ends on December 22, 2023 with the Christmas holidays which run until January 3, 2024. The second quarter extends from January 4, 2024 until April 12, 2024 when the Easter holidays begin. The third quarter runs from Monday April 22, 2024 to Friday July 12, 2024.

Seyram cossive

