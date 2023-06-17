Now streaming from Hurricane Festival: Funeral For A Friend | > – culture – music

Status: 06/17/2023 7:45 p.m The Hurricane Festival has started. It will be loud in Scheeßel in Lower Saxony until Sunday evening. Today, among others, Muse, Marteria, Madsen and Clueso are on stage. > shows the highlights in the video stream.

It’s that time again: That Hurricane-Festival attracts tens of thousands of music fans to Scheeßel in Lower Saxony in mid-June, because the big names from rock, pop, alternative, indie, hip-hop and electro are on stage here for the 25th time.

Hurricane Festival – The concerts in the video stream

If you can’t celebrate on site, you still have the chance to experience the event: ARTE and > will broadcast selected highlights in the video stream.

Saturday June 17th: Concerts with Materia, Muse and Casper

Sunday 18 June: concerts with Kaleo, Placebo and Clueso

Concerts on Friday June 16th with Peter Fox and Kraftklub

Note: Changes over time are possible. We apologize for any technical problems.

International and national stars

International stars like Muse, Placebo and Billy Talent will be there as headliners. But the national artists are also worthwhile: the biggest name is, of course, Die Ärzte. The same applies to power club, Casper and Marteria. A real highlight should be the solo comeback of Peter Fox who was still on the Hurricane stage with Seeed in 2022.

Artists from the “second row”

Headliners include Icelandic rock sensation Kaleo, Northern Ireland’s Two Door Cinema Club, singer-songwriter James Bay and Chvrches. Many festival visitors come mainly for the big names, but the artists “in the second row” are also very diverse: Tash Sultana from Australia is a “one-person band” with songs that cover several span genres. Sleaford Mods, Pascow, FJØRT and Palaye Royale have announced that they will be hosting intensive live shows. Great DJ sets are pre-programmed with Lilly Palmer and Lionheart, DMA’s and Majan will also inspire their audience. Additional appearances from Lola Marsh, Powerplush, Kid Kapichi and Kelsy Karter & The Heroines will ensure the line-up offers a cross-section of the most exciting developments in new music. The band Wanda, with their work somewhere between indie and Viennese jest, is another example of how successful you can be with a sound that eludes common music clichés.

Anti-Flag and Betontod bring the punk to the hurricane

If you like punk, you’ll get your money’s worth with Anti-Flag or Betontod, for example. For those who want something more moderate, there is The Lumineers, for example. Hip-hop and rap fans are catered for at RIN and Trettmann. But pop fans aren’t forgotten either: for them there’s Nina Chuba, Clueso or Bosse, for example. Those who prefer electronic music can, for example, dance the night away at Alle Farben. Up-and-coming newcomers like Alli Neumann, Betterov or Province are also there.

Further information All information about the Hurricane Festival 2023 in Scheeßel, Lower Saxony, at a glance.

more See also This is the new MotoGP 'safety car' in 2023