The deputy and head of the Bancada Cyan faction, Christian Guevara, sent a message to the different organizations defending “human rights”, who never spoke out when the gangs killed thousands of Salvadorans and, on the contrary, spoke out for the gang members captured.

“When the gang members killed thousands of Salvadorans, the organizations that claim to ‘defend human rights’ never spoke out. And now that El Salvador is different, they criticize for everything,” said the legislator.

Guevara added that despite these criticisms from these NGOs, Salvadorans do support security strategies. In the same way, this new climate of peace has brought development to neighborhoods that in the past were controlled by gangs, and even international tourists now visit these areas in complete tranquility.

When the gang members killed thousands of Salvadorans, the organizations that claim to “defend Human Rights” never spoke out.

And now that El Salvador is different, they criticize for everything. pic.twitter.com/K1BfPWjMnZ — Christian Guevara 🇸🇻 (@ChrisGuevaraG) August 11, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

