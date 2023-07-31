Now the girls will be trained in ICT

The ICT Girls project: Educational Robotics for girls and Digital Marketing for Youth are the projects that, from the Government of Risaralda and the Technological University of Pereira through the CIDT, are implemented with the aim of strengthening capacities in the area of information and communication technologies in women (girls and young people) in the department of Risaralda.

Both programs have the goal of enlivening the creative spirit of girls and young people and merging it with new technologies. In this way, 175 women from schools in Pereira, Apía, Belén de Umbría and La Celia will benefit, as shared by the Secretary of Economic Development and Competitiveness, Yessica María Vargas:

“We will train girls between the ages of 10 and 12 in the world of industry 4.0 technologies and for this, six workshops will be held in the selected groups and each one will have an hourly intensity of three hours. In addition to this, we will have a group of female tics girls between the ages of 13 and 24 who will receive training designed for industries 4.0 and the idea is to prepare these women in the world of robotics which will allow them to generate knowledge appropriation and continue impacting the Science Technology and Innovation of the department of Risaralda”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

