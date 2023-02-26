Until the year 2022, the Government of Cesar had the power to contract school transport in 24 municipalities of the departmenta measure that excluded Valledupar as it is a municipality certified by the Ministry of Education.

However, this changed after January 25, 2023since the departmental Secretary of Education officiated to the 24 mayors to assume this responsibility.

To this end, said agency sent a communication to the municipal administrations indicating that, “remind you that the Ministry of Education issued the Ministerial Directives No 04 of March 27 of 2003, No 12 of 2008, in order to guide the departmental and municipal authorities in the management of the resources of the General System of Education Participations, explain the scope of resources of quality transferred to the municipalities, enunciating the concepts of expenditure in which they can be invested, for the payment of school transport, when the geographical conditions require it to guarantee the access and permanence of children belonging to the poorest strata, in the educational system ”reads the circular.

It should be remembered that in municipalities such as Codazzi this it is a complaint that persists between parents. The same occurs in the south of Cesar, without leaving Valledupar aside, where in the northern corregimientos and in the rural area of ​​Azúcar Buena the students of schools have trouble attending classes due to lack of school transport.

Faced with this, the General Secretary of the Mayor of Valledupar, Luis Galvis, stated that the contracting process is under review and that the adjudication would be given in mid-March.