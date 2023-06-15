Now they are reaping success with a project that aims to save the lives of young children

The ENTER project takes care of the education of students and teachers in the field of digital education: 10,000 micro:bits for schools and 1,500 trained educators

Modern technologies accompany today’s children from birth. Already at the age of two, they can start a fairy tale, skip an advertisement on YouTube or use funny filters during a video call. In elementary school, they know how to work with smartphones and tablets more skillfully than their parents or teachers. They often surprise and embarrass them with their knowledge.

However, research shows that only 4 out of 10 children know how to work with basic computer programs that they will need at work in the future. The ENTER project, which develops the skills of teachers and students in the digital space, is trying to change this trend for the third year.

With the help of the micro:bit microcomputer, children learn to program exceptional projects. An example is the students of the Elementary School and Kindergarten in Žiar nad Hronom, who didn’t know what micro:bit was a month ago, and now they can boast of third place in the ENTER Programiáda programming competition and the public award for the best project. Their Baby defender aims to prevent the unfortunate events associated with leaving children in a hot car.

“You don’t have to be afraid to work with micro:bits. We didn’t have a single micro:bit at school until a month ago. We had no idea how to work with it and today we won the public award, which we are very happy about. No need to worry, just get involved. Micro:bits are a wonderful thing. They are easy to work with and most importantly, you can create a lot of perfect projects with them that can move people forward. It may not seem like it, but children have enormous creativity in them. They just need space, a little kick and they can create really big things,” Slovak teacher and CZŠ team leader Janka Malá from the Primary and Kindergarten in Žiar nad Hronom praised her students.

The Baby Defender system is designed to help parents and caregivers keep children safe in the car. Its main component is a sensor placed in the child seats, which monitors the presence of the child and the temperature in the vehicle interior. If it evaluates that the temperature in the car is critical, an alarm is triggered, which sends a signal to the second micro.bit to the parent.

The idea to create this project arose in the head of a colleague who has a small child and is very afraid of forgetting his child in the car. We put our heads together and came up with the Baby defender. It was created to help parents who forget their child in the car, especially on summer days.” continues Janka Malá.

Micro:bits as an educational tool

Micro:bits are not new. They were developed in 2016 by the BBC to support the teaching of programming in computer science classes in Great Britain. Up to 90% of the students said after the project that everyone can learn to program. The importance of micro:bits was also supported by the Ambassador of the United Kingdom in Slovakia.

“I am very proud that the BBC gave 10,000 micro:bits to Slovakia for the ENTER program. We see the positive difference that micro:bits are making in your country. Thanks to them, children don’t need much to start their education and development in digital skills. Micro:bit is a very good start. Just as micro:bits have a role to play as a means of programming, British universities have a role to play in developing relationships between our countries. I hope that they will help children in Slovakia in their development,” he said Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Slovakia, His Excellency Nigel Baker.

With the help of the micro:bit, you can create games, solve mathematical problems, measure the temperature or brightness of other devices. Micro:bits provide many opportunities to learn in a fun way. They can also be used to create assistance products for the disabled or aids for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. When using them, students learn not only to program, but also to work in teams, communicate and actively solve problems.

Schools where micro:bits are used especially appreciate their ease of use without the teacher or students having to master a programming language. “Micro:bits are an excellent learning aid for children aged 11 to 14 years. They are easy to work with. Thanks to them, students can put together various interesting projects that can be used in everyday life. At the same time, they are great for connecting different subjects, not just computer science. Children learn a lot from physics. When putting together projects, they will understand what physics is for and why they need it,” explained Miroslava Vávrová, a computer science teacher at the Ivan Kupec High School in Hlohovec.

Competition for young programmers with innovative projects

The ENTER Program competition is the “imaginary culmination” of the ENTER educational program. A maximum of five-member teams from primary and secondary schools can participate in the Program. Under the guidance of the informatics teacher or leader of the informatics group, students prepare a project on any topic. Part of the joint work of team members is also the ability to think creatively, solve problems and learn from their own mistakes. Together, they learn to overcome themselves in gradual steps and create their competition project in a playful way. All involved teams and the evaluation committee themselves know about it, and they worked hard to select the best projects.

“I was a member of the commission last year and choosing the best projects is always very difficult. This year, I was especially pleasantly surprised by the elementary school students. First of all, I would like to point out that many presented incredibly well. Their speech was pleasant and confident. They knew what they were talking about and it was clear that they enjoyed it. In Slovakia, it is not a common phenomenon that children talk with joy about what they have learned. We discussed a lot about projects and winners, second and third place. It was not only the technical design that made the decision for us. We also took into account how the students can cooperate, present or how they shared tasks. We took into account all these aspects. We did not only deal with the final result, but also the process by which the result was achieved,” said teacher and activist in the field of education and teaching methodology, Juraj Hipš.

Juraj Hipš is joined by TV Markíza reporter Monika Grznárová, who was on the ENTER Programiady jury for the first time: “I was pleasantly surprised and shocked that children in primary and secondary schools can create such exceptional projects. We have a generation of children here that is very clever. The projects were innovative and usable. It is surprising that the children even thought of, for example, saving lives and orienting themselves to the problems that life brings or focused on the problems they encounter at school. The decision was very difficult and was based on a discussion with other members of the jury. We evaluated the presentation, readiness, usability and technical parameters of the projects.”

So far, 82 schools with 119 projects from all over Slovakia have participated in the ENTER Program. This year, a record 76 teams registered for it. The most projects came from the Prešov Region (17), followed by the Košice Region (12) and the Žilina Region (11). There were 10 teams in the finals (5 in the category of primary schools and eight-year high schools and 5 teams in the category of secondary schools and high schools). Among the applications, there were 24 projects from secondary schools. There was more competition in the primary school category, where up to 52 projects competed. This year, the expert jury had a difficult task – to select 10 finalists and from them select three first places in two categories.

Exceptional student projects on the podium

Secondary schools and gymnasiums

1st place: Gymnasium St. John Paul II in Poprad, Team: Naturebits, Project : LeafPot

Gymnasium St. John Paul II in Poprad, Team: Naturebits, : LeafPot 2nd place: Gymnasium in Kysucky Nové Mesto, Team: Smart rosničky, Project : Weather in time

Gymnasium in Kysucky Nové Mesto, Team: Smart rosničky, : Weather in time 3rd place: Private secondary school of economics Košice Academy, Team: ECOSquad, Project: Recycler

Primary schools

1st place: Elementary school St. Cyril and Methodius in Košice, Team: iFood, Project : iFood – no more waiting for lunch

Elementary school St. Cyril and Methodius in Košice, Team: iFood, : iFood – no more waiting for lunch 2nd place: Elementary school with kindergarten in Liptovský Ján, Team: Preschoolers, Project : Journey through space

Elementary school with kindergarten in Liptovský Ján, Team: Preschoolers, : Journey through space 3rd place: Elementary school with kindergarten in Žiar nad Hronom, Team: CZŠ, Project: Baby defender

The winning projects iFood and LeafPot solve the long queues in front of the canteen and the care of the plants

In the category Elementary schools and eight-year high schools, he won the laurels the iFood team from the Elementary School of St. Cyril and Methodius in Košice. Their project iFood – no longer waiting for lunch, allows students and teachers to see how long the line is waiting for them in front of the cafeteria.

“We are a large school with a large number of students who go regularly for lunch. Our project was created due to the need to solve the problem of long lines when dispensing food. We wanted to prevent them. We tested the iFood project in our school before registering it in the ENTER Program. Monitors the line of people waiting and informs other students about the situation in front of the cafeteria. It gives them the opportunity to decide whether to stand in line or use their time more meaningfully in the classroom. We will continue to use our project and gradually improve it. There is always room for improvement,” the creation and use of the project was explained by a technology teacher at the Elementary School of St. Cyril and Methodius in Košice, Peter Jurašek.

In the category Middle schools and gymnasiums, the first place belongs to the team Naturebits from the Gymnasium of St. John Paul II in Poprad with the LeafPot project. It removes unnecessary worries from the maintenance of plants and flowers. The device can automatically monitor the condition of the plants and manage their watering. If necessary, the plants can also be monitored remotely using a mobile application. The project also has a built-in solar panel that allows the device to work continuously even without access to the power grid.

“Many people have the problem that when they go on vacation, there is no one to take care of their plants. It also happened to us that our plants died. That’s why this idea arose – to create the LeafPot project. Our project ensures ideal conditions for all types of plants. The project includes a camera that recognizes which plant is in the pot. We have also created our own database of plants. In it, people can find information about a specific plant and learn what plants need and how to take better care of them,” explained his project, student Michal Mucha from St. John Paul II in Poprad.

10,000 micro:bits in schools and 1,500 trained teachers throughout Slovakia

During the three years of the ENTER project’s existence, Telekom distributed more than 10,000 micro:bit sets to schools through grant programs and provided free training to more than 1,500 teachers from 700 schools from all over Slovakia. Free lesson materials and regular workshops are also available for teachers to improve their skills. Together with partners Učíme s hardware and AJ Ty v IT, Telekom regularly organizes thematic workshops attended by more than 7,000 students.

Micro:bits can get kids excited about computer science and programming. Telekom’s foundation program at the Pontis Foundation announced a call for primary and secondary schools this year as well. If schools participate, they will receive micro:bit sets, accessories and training for free. Do you want your pupils, children or grandchildren to step into the modern age with digital skills? More information about the ENTER program and the possibilities of obtaining micro:bit sets can also be found on the enter.study website (link: www.enter.study)